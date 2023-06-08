15 med shops raided over sale of illegal drugs, 3 licenses cancelled in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 15 stores belonging to 15 pharmacists, who were arrested in February over the illegal sale of anti-depressants, were raided by drug control authorities on Wednesday. The licences of three shops were also cancelled. H-NEW officials, in collaboration with the Malakpet and Kulsumpura Police, targetted dealers, suppliers and sellers involved in the illegal possession and distribution of narcotic and psychotropic drugs such as Codeine Phosphate Syrup and Alprazolam Tablets, an official said. These drugs were being diverted and illegally sold to 20 other drug sellers within Hyderabad, who, in turn, supplied them to customers. The official stated, "All 15 offenders were arrested in connection with the case and have been placed in jail under the NDPS Act. While five of them have been released, the rest are still serving their judicial remand." "The tablets in question are typically prescribed to regular patients at mental hospitals who require medication for hyperactivity and to alleviate their condition," the officer said. However, victims and customers were purchasing these tablets without valid papers, leading to drug abuse and consumption without proper medical supervision.