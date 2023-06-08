Colony-based polling to be taken up in Hyderabad: Lokesh Kumar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner and Hyderabad District Election Officer (DEO) DS Lokesh Kumar, announced plans for the creation of colony- and Basti-based polling stations in Hyderabad district.

He said this initiative has been undertaken in consultation with political parties and was initially implemented on a pilot basis in certain wards, adding that the aim is to rectify electoral rolls and address issues such as multiple family members being enrolled in different polling stations.

Telangana Chief Electoral Officer, Vikas Raj, organised a meeting with representatives from all political parties to discuss the schedule of the second Special Summary Revision and associated activities. These activities include the House to House (H2H) survey conducted by the Booth Level Officers, rationalisation of polling stations, publication of the draft roll on August 2, and the final magazine of the electoral roll on October 4.

During the meeting, an explanation was provided regarding the technical aspects and a comparison between ERONET 1.0 and ERONET 2.0, the systems developed and administered by the Election Commission of India.

The new EPIC cards were discussed, highlighting their enhanced security features. The various services available on the elector’s voter portal such as online form applications (Form 6, 6A, 6B, and 8), application status tracking, and e-EPIC downloading, were also explained. Representatives of the political parties shared their views and concerns on various issues.

