Murgi Chowk demolished in Hyderabad, new building to come up 

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in coordination with Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Authority (QQSUDA) has demolished the 125-year-old Mahboob Chowk Market, popularly known as Murgi Chowk, at Laad Bazaar near Charminar which was in a dilapidated condition. A new building will come up at the same place at an estimated cost of `36 crore.

A few months ago, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD), KT Rama Rao laid the foundation for the new building at the Mahboob Chowk (Murgi Chowk). A preliminary assessment of the condition of Mahboob Chowk was done in 2018 by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad, which said the market complex was unfit for human habitation.

After the entire demolition process is completed, the lifting of debris will be done in about 10 days. Meanwhile, makeshift arrangements have been made for Murgi Chowk traders to continue their businesses besides the Urdu Maskan near Khilwat.

Officials said that keeping in mind the long-term plan for a historic market complex in the wider scheme of the Charminar Pedestrianisation Plan (CPP), the reconstruction of the market complex in its original design will have an additional floor. The idea is to retain the urban identity and character of the place while enhancing space and facilities for the city at large. Linking this initiative with the rejuvenation of Laad Bazaar and Charminar precinct, the encroachments along the Mahboob Chowk Clock Tower Garden will also be relocated at the new market complex and the street will be taken up for redevelopment for pedestrian-friendly movement.

Components such as road top, street lighting, benches, garden fence, and landscaping would be part of the streetscape leading to the Mahboob Chowk Market entrance plaza against the backdrop of the grand arches. The proposed Murgi Market Complex will have a dedicated zone for meat and poultry-related businesses with purpose-built shops and infrastructure such as drainage and waste-water treatment.

As many as 136 new shops have been planned with dedicated access from the approach road that does not interfere with the retail zone within the same market complex. The shop space will be restricted to the shop area and movement areas such as covered walkways and verandas will be dedicated to pedestrian movement only.

