The healing wings    

Shrimansi Kaushik By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: If love and kindness had to be found anywhere in this world, it has to be within ourselves. What is projected outside is a reflection of what we hold within. The most beautiful witness of this word of wisdom is a bird. This is the story of a bird that was once abandoned to fend for itself but then found love and companionship in a fellow human.

“Back in November last year, a family approached me saying they need to give away a bird that has turned very ‘aggressive’ and has even bit the kid in the family,” said Zabi Khan, a celebrity animal rights activist. “It was a Macaw, the family had bought the exotic bird from somewhere. It had been caged in for long, ostracised and abandoned which made it afraid of humans and animals. Birds like Macaws have an age span of about 40-50 years. Imagine leaving them in poor condition to suffer for that long,” he said.

Zabi, being close to birds and animals, knew that the bird could rehabilitate if it were given just the right kind of environment. This conviction led him to the only bird behaviourist in India, Shaikh Tanveer, who is based in Pune.

“When I got the bird, it was 14 months old and was absolutely deranged and in poor health. Since it was extremely afraid of human touch, it took me about two months to just change its diet. It had been eating only seeds thus far but birds like Macaws need fresh fruits and seasonal vegetables. Then slowly I started with some basic commands such as ‘step up’ and ‘come on’, which is a way to train birds and help them befriend humans,” said Tanveer.

Tanveer, having travelled worldwide, picked up bird training as a hobby. He aims to build a training centre for people who want to understand bird behaviour. “Gradually, I started taking the bird out to gardens and parks so that it becomes familiar with the environment and also with fellow birds,” Tanveer added. The health of a bird can be determined by its feathers, once it begins to shed its feathers, it is a sign of improving health. Tanveer makes sure that the birds that come to him receive proper diet, training and medical treatment.

“You must see the span of its wings now. It is friendly to all humans and fellow flock,” he said. “Birds like Macaws are actually quite intelligent. They have the IQ of a five-year-old and can feel anger, depression, jealousy and a lot more emotions that humans do,” he added.

“Caging a bird is actually illegal in India. Also, people bring out these birds in Air Conditioned rooms. They can actually take heat up to 40 degrees but AC is harmful for them. It is important that bird owners know what is good for their pets,” Tanveer added. The bird, all healthy and sound, will soon come back to Hyderabad where it will be sent to a rehabilitation centre. “I want people to know that they can reach out to people like Tanveer if they need assistance in taking care of their pets,” concluded Zabi.

