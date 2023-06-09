Despite restoration bid, pollution in Musi worsens

Niharika Saila By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Despite the implementation of an action plan aimed at restoring the Musi River, it continues to grapple with pollution with elevated levels of Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD). Based on data from the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB), BOD levels in February of this year were recorded at 15.0 mg/L at Nagole and 14.0 mg/L at the Moosarambagh bridge.

These levels exceed the recommended range of 2 to 8 mg/L for moderately polluted rivers. Only at Gandipet (Osmansagar lake) BOD was recorded at 2.5 mg/L, which is relatively low but still higher than the typical BOD of unpolluted rivers (below 1 mg/L).

In 2022, the average BOD levels were 12.1 mg/L at Moosarambagh Bridge, 11.3 mg/L at Peerzadiguda, and 10.3 mg/L at Nagole. The report also highlighted higher levels of various other important indicators in the river, such as dissolved oxygen concentrations, pH, free ammonia, boron, and sodium adsorption ratio.

Elevated BOD levels indicate a rapid depletion of oxygen in the river, which negatively affects aquatic life. As a result, aquatic organisms experience stress, suffocation, and even death.

Lubna Sarwath, an activist who filed a petition in the High Court seeking orders for restoration of the Musi River, said the pollution in both the north and south basins continues to worsen. Sarwath attributed much of the pollution to industrial and chemical waste as well as encroachments in Hyderabad.

It is crucial to contain pollution as the river is diverted for irrigation channels outside the city, ultimately allowing these pollutants to enter the food chain. Sarwath further highlighted that although an action plan and the Musi River Front Development Corporation have been established for the rejuvenation of the river, no concrete measures have been taken to ensure its conservation.

In dire straits

