Home Cities Hyderabad

Despite restoration bid, pollution in Musi worsens

Sarwath attributed much of the pollution to industrial and chemical waste as well as encroachments in Hyderabad.

Published: 09th June 2023 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2023 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

Musi River

Musi River. Image used for representational purpose

By Niharika Saila
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Despite the implementation of an action plan aimed at restoring the Musi River, it continues to grapple with pollution with elevated levels of Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD). Based on data from the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB), BOD levels in February of this year were recorded at 15.0 mg/L at Nagole and 14.0 mg/L at the Moosarambagh bridge.

These levels exceed the recommended range of 2 to 8 mg/L for moderately polluted rivers. Only at Gandipet (Osmansagar lake) BOD was recorded at 2.5 mg/L, which is relatively low but still higher than the typical BOD of unpolluted rivers (below 1 mg/L).

In 2022, the average BOD levels were 12.1 mg/L at Moosarambagh Bridge, 11.3 mg/L at Peerzadiguda, and 10.3 mg/L at Nagole. The report also highlighted higher levels of various other important indicators in the river, such as dissolved oxygen concentrations, pH, free ammonia, boron, and sodium adsorption ratio.
Elevated BOD levels indicate a rapid depletion of oxygen in the river, which negatively affects aquatic life. As a result, aquatic organisms experience stress, suffocation, and even death.

Lubna Sarwath, an activist who filed a petition in the High Court seeking orders for restoration of the Musi River, said the pollution in both the north and south basins continues to worsen. Sarwath attributed much of the pollution to industrial and chemical waste as well as encroachments in Hyderabad.

It is crucial to contain pollution as the river is diverted for irrigation channels outside the city, ultimately allowing these pollutants to enter the food chain. Sarwath further highlighted that although an action plan and the Musi River Front Development Corporation have been established for the rejuvenation of the river, no concrete measures have been taken to ensure its conservation.

In dire straits

The report also highlighted higher levels of various other important indicators in the river, such as dissolved oxygen concentrations, pH, free ammonia, boron, and sodium adsorption ratio.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
musi riverrestorationpollution in Musi
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp