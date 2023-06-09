EVDM gears up for monsoon emergencies in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Directorate of Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) is fully prepared for the upcoming monsoon season in Greater Hyderabad, EVDM Director N Prakash Reddy said on Thursday.

“To address emergencies, six advanced life support ambulances will be deployed in different locations, ensuring a rapid response. A mobile command control room will facilitate efficient decision-making during disasters, and the communication system will be strengthened to eliminate communication gaps. Eight inflatable boats and two boat engines are available for evacuating flooded areas,” he said.

The GHMC plans to collaborate with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad to create a Disaster Information System for improved disaster management. The EVDM will procure advanced equipment used by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to achieve the objective. For rain-related emergencies, citizens can contact the DRF at these numbers: 040-29555500 or 9000113667.

During a press conference, Prakash Reddy announced that 27 Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams with 450 members will be operational round the clock at various locations across the city. Three additional teams will be formed, with one team assigned to each circle in the GHMC. Equipped with safety gear and rescue tools, these teams will provide 24X7 coverage. Twelve emergency vehicles with personnel will be assigned to the Police Commissionerates of Hyderabad (7), Cyberabad (3), and Rachakonda (2) for local rescue operations.

Each DRF team consists of fully trained personnel and sufficient rescue machinery to handle disasters like floods, earthquakes, and building collapses. To address fallen trees during heavy rains, 10 Green Waste Teams will clear the roads using dedicated vehicles. The EVDM has established a control room with a robust communication system around the clock. Real-time weather data from IMD and the TSDPS will be monitored to alert the DRF teams promptly.

HELPLINE

In case of emergencies during monsoon citizens can contact DRF at 040-29555500 or 9000113667.

