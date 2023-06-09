Two Instagram ‘friends’ blackmail girl student with explicit video in Hyderabad, booked 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a chilling reminder of the dangers of digital friendships, a 23-year-old woman lodged a complaint with Narayanguda police stating that an Instagram acquaintance was blackmailing her with her explicit videos.

Police said the victim, an MBA student who lives in Narayanguda, was in a romantic relationship with Purnesh Yadav from Chennai, who she had met through Instagram. Purnesh approached the young woman asking for monetary assistance, but saying that she didn’t have money to lend him, she approached the accused, Aslam, who she had also met on Instagram.

Saying that he didn’t have any money either, he directed her to his friend, Sai Charan, saying he can arrange the funds if she has sexual intercourse with him. After the complainant agreed, the accused duo booked an Oyo room. When Sai asked the 23-year-old to undress, Aslam recorded the act without her knowledge and shared it with her boyfriend, Purnesh. Subsequently, Purnesh also threatened to circulate the video further. A case was registered with Narayanaguda police under Section 354 of the IPC and the IT Act.

Dangers of digital romance

