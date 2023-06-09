Home Cities Hyderabad

Two Instagram ‘friends’ blackmail girl student with explicit video in Hyderabad, booked 

A case was registered with Narayanaguda police under Section 354 of the IPC and the IT Act.

Published: 09th June 2023 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2023 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

Rape, crimes against women, harassment, sexual abuse

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a chilling reminder of the dangers of digital friendships, a 23-year-old woman lodged a complaint with Narayanguda police stating that an Instagram acquaintance was blackmailing her with her explicit videos.

Police said the victim, an MBA student who lives in Narayanguda, was in a romantic relationship with Purnesh Yadav from Chennai, who she had met through Instagram. Purnesh approached the young woman asking for monetary assistance, but saying that she didn’t have money to lend him, she approached the accused, Aslam, who she had also met on Instagram.

Saying that he didn’t have any money either, he directed her to his friend, Sai Charan, saying he can arrange the funds if she has sexual intercourse with him. After the complainant agreed, the accused duo booked an Oyo room. When Sai asked the 23-year-old to undress, Aslam recorded the act without her knowledge and shared it with her boyfriend, Purnesh.  Subsequently, Purnesh also threatened to circulate the video further. A case was registered with Narayanaguda police under Section 354 of the IPC and the IT Act.

Dangers of digital romance

Saying that he didn’t have any money either, he directed her to his friend, Sai Charan, saying he can arrange the funds if she would have sexual intercourse with him. After the complainant agreed, the accused duo booked an Oyo room. When Sai asked the 23-year-old to undress, Aslam recorded the act without her knowledge and shared it with her boyfriend, Purnesh. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Instagramexplicit video
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp