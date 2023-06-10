Civic body to procure customised truck to deal with natural calamities in Hyderabad

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With fire accidents and floods playing havoc with the lives of the people in Hyderabad, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to procure a customised truck for the Mobile Control Room. The Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) wing of the GHMC is placing the order for the customised truck.

The control room will have a customised, fully-equipped robust mobile office fitted with specialised equipment to serve as an on-scene command, coordination, and communication centre for emergencies and disasters, where heads or representatives of coordinating agencies will assemble to receive and disseminate information and make decisions pertaining to emergency operations. The mobile control room will be able to provide flawless communication where the usual communication is not possible.

The mobile control room would be designed to provide a centralised command and control centre for monitoring and managing critical processes, systems, and operations remotely. The mobile unit would be fully equipped with advanced technology, communication systems, and ergonomic workstations to ensure effective decision-making.

The objective is to take up rescue operations whenever major fire accidents or flash floods take place. Senior officials told TNIE that the GHMC had decided to go in for mobile control after the experience they had with fire accidents and floods that ravaged the city in the last few years.

The mobile control room would be equipped with state-of-the-art technology, including high-resolution displays, video walls, audio systems, networking infrastructure, and power management solutions that support various communication protocols and provide seamless integration with different systems.

The vehicle will be fitted with integrated GPS equipment and geo-fencing. The control room would have robust security measures in place, including access control systems, video surveillance, fire detection, and suppression systems, and data encryption capabilities.

The mobile control room truck could be deployed quickly in different locations as per operational requirements.The control room would be designed to provide ample space for operators to work comfortably and efficiently, with ergonomic workstations and seating arrangements. The layout would be well-organized and optimised for effective communication and collaboration. The mobile unit would be equipped with HVAC systems to help operators work in a comfortable working environment, regardless of external weather conditions.

Special equipment for mobile office

