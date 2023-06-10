People throng Exhibition Grounds for fish prasadam in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The renowned tradition of administering the revered fish prasadam, believed to be a remedy for Asthma and other lung ailments, commenced at the Exhibition Grounds in Nampally on Friday morning. A large number of people from different parts of the country and abroad eagerly lined up to receive the fingerlings stuffed with a herbal paste. The annual distribution of fish prasadam witnessed a large number of people as it resumed this year after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister for Animal Husbandry, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, inaugurated the distribution of the ‘fish prasadam’ this morning. The programme, which started at 8 am on Friday, will continue for 24 hours, with the medicine being administered until 8 am on June 10. The State Government has ensured the provision of all necessary facilities to facilitate the smooth distribution of the fish prasadam. Under the auspices of the Telangana Fisheries Department, arrangements have been made to provide two lakh fingerlings free of cost.

Fish prasadam is a small live fish stuffed with herbal paste and it is believed to possess medicinal properties capable of alleviating respiratory ailments like asthma and bronchitis. Addressing the gathering, the minister said that people have immense faith in the fish prasadam being administered by the Bathini family for several decades.

The State government has made comprehensive arrangements for the event to ensure convenience for those who come from different states to receive the prasadam. It is distributed annually by the Bathini family on the day of Mrigasira Karthi. While the medicinal properties of the fish prasadam have been questioned by scientists, rationalists, and others, thousands of people visit the city each year to receive it.

Various government departments have made elaborate arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the programme. Several voluntary organisations are extending their support by providing breakfast, lunch, and dinner to the attendees. Moreover, the traffic police have deployed a significant number of personnel at the venue to manage the traffic in the area.

