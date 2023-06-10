Home Cities Hyderabad

Priest murders woman in Telangana, dumps body in manhole

The police began to suspect the accused due to inconsistencies in versions of events provided by different sources.

Published: 10th June 2023 10:54 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Police on Friday arrested a priest for allegedly murdering a 30-year-old woman with whom he had an extra-marital affair. According to police, the victim had been pressuring him for marriage, despite him being already married and having two children. The incident took place in the Suroornagar area, where the victim’s body was dumped in a manhole.

According to the police, the victim woman, Kuruganti Apsara, was in a relationship with the accused priest, Ayyagari Sai Krishna, 36, who performs rituals at a temple in Saroornagar. Initially, the RGIA police registered a missing person case and examined CCTV footage without success. However, during the investigation, they grew suspicious of the priest, who himself filed a missing case. It was also revealed that the victim’s father had expressed doubts about him.

It is alleged that Apsara and the accused, Ayyagari Sai Krishna, were involved in a close relationship for a short period of time. Despite knowing that he was married, the victim continued the relationship. She pressured him to marry her, following which he decided to eliminate her.

He invited her for a ride towards Samshabad and took her to Sultanapalle near a Goshala, where he performed rituals upon the request of locals and other priests. There, he killed her by striking her head with an iron rod. He then took her body in his car to Saroornagar, where he dumped it in a manhole.

The police began to suspect the accused due to inconsistencies in versions of events provided by different sources. After thorough questioning, the accused finally confessed to the crime. The police also stated that the woman who accompanied the accused, claiming to be his mother, was not his biological mother and had helped him. As she was unaware of the murder committed by Sai Krishna, according to the police.

