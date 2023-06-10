Telangana cops to train dhaba owners, mechanics to save accident victims 

Navya Parvathy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an effort to decrease fatalities in road accidents, the Telangana police will initiate training programmes for dhaba owners, mechanics, and petrol bunk operators on administering first aid during the critical ‘Golden Hour’.

The ‘Golden Hour’ refers to the crucial first hour after a traumatic injury, identified by the World Health Organisation as pivotal for a patient’s survival. According to the Law Commission of India, 50% of road accident victims in the country could have been saved if they had received timely care.

The Telangana Transport Department reported that approximately 6,660 lives were lost in the State due to road accidents in 2020. DGP Anjani Kumar stated that accident-prone areas and the corresponding police stations will be identified before the commencement of the training.

Four to six constables from each station will then undergo first aid training, after which they will train dhaba owners, mechanics, and petrol bunk operators, most of whom operate along highways. The training will cover various scenarios, including how to transport accident victims to hospitals and how to assist someone with a fracture.

DGP Anjani Kumar said the training process would be completed within six months. He urged everyone to collaborate in reducing fatalities in road accidents. While the initiative received positive feedback from Twitter users, there were also demands for clear instructions to hospitals to promptly attend to accident cases.

Users emphasised the importance of raising awareness among pedestrians as well. Inadequate deployment of ambulances on highways has also been identified as one of the reasons for treatment delays.

