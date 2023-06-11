Home Cities Hyderabad

Free entry to parks during Harithotsavam in Telangana

In order to enhance environmental awareness among children, authorities in all districts have been advised to organise special programmes in their respective areas.

As part of the State’s decennial celebrations and to commemorate Harithotsavam, free entry will be granted to all national parks, urban forest parks, and zoo parks in the State on June 19.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of the State’s decennial celebrations and to commemorate Harithotsavam, free entry will be granted to all national parks, urban forest parks, and zoo parks in the State on June 19. This announcement was made by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests R M Dobriyal during an official meeting held on Saturday.

In order to enhance environmental awareness among children, authorities in all districts have been advised to organise special programmes in their respective areas. Dobriyal emphasised the importance of widespread tree planting, from the village level to the State level. He called for the plantation of saplings across every village, mandal, district, and the entire state, with appropriate arrangements being made for the same.

He also urged the initiation and intensification of the ninth phase of Haritha Haram in alignment with the arrival of the monsoon rains. Priyanka Varghese, Officer on Special Duty to the CM, who attended the meeting, highlighted that on the day of Harithotsavam, the achievements of Haritha Haram would be showcased through videos and posters.

