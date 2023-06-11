Priest sent to remand in woman murder case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The police produced a temple priest, Sai Krishna, who is an accused in the brutal murder of a woman, in a court on Saturday, which sent him to judicial remand for 14 days. The police arrested him on Friday for killing the woman with whom he was in a relationship. He allegedly battered her head with an iron rod near a goshala in the Shamshabad area.

The accused took the victim, Apsara, to the goshala on May 3 with the intent to kill her since she was forcing him to marry her. After reaching there he clobbered her head and later took her body and buried it in a manhole and closed it with cement to avoid detection.

The police suspect that someone else had helped the accused in the perpetration of the crime as one person could not have done it. It is alleged that one of Sai Krishna’s friends Sunil has been missing since the day Apsara died and the police are looking for him. Police are going through the call details of the accused with his friend Sunil and hope to zero in on him soon.

HYDERABAD: The police produced a temple priest, Sai Krishna, who is an accused in the brutal murder of a woman, in a court on Saturday, which sent him to judicial remand for 14 days. The police arrested him on Friday for killing the woman with whom he was in a relationship. He allegedly battered her head with an iron rod near a goshala in the Shamshabad area. The accused took the victim, Apsara, to the goshala on May 3 with the intent to kill her since she was forcing him to marry her. After reaching there he clobbered her head and later took her body and buried it in a manhole and closed it with cement to avoid detection. The police suspect that someone else had helped the accused in the perpetration of the crime as one person could not have done it. It is alleged that one of Sai Krishna’s friends Sunil has been missing since the day Apsara died and the police are looking for him. Police are going through the call details of the accused with his friend Sunil and hope to zero in on him soon.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });