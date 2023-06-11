Home Cities Hyderabad

Traffic diversions for flyover construction in Balanagar

Similarly, traffic will be diverted rightwards near Sanathangar railway station onto the Bharathnagar flyover.

Published: 11th June 2023

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Balanagar police have issued a traffic advisory for the next 45 days due to the ongoing construction of a flyover from Bharatnagar to Fatehnagar. Motorists are advised to take alternate routes during this period.

For motorists travelling from Fatehnagar to Bharathnagar, a diversion has to be taken at Fatehnagar pelican signal towards the T junction. Further, a left turn has to be taken towards Narsapur X road towards Deendayal Nagar. Similarly, traffic will be diverted rightwards near Sanathangar railway station onto the Bharathnagar flyover.

For motorists moving from Bharathnagar to Fatehnagar, a diversion needs to be taken at Bharathnagar and leftwards near Sanathnagar railway station. At Narsapur X road, motorists will have to divert leftwards, followed by a U-turn near Kamlesh Medical. They will then have to proceed towards the T junction in Balanagar. Police advised motorists to follow the designated routes and exercise caution while driving in the construction area.

