Tricycles, wheelbarrows to make a come back in Hyderabad

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With approximately 2,400 Garbage Vulnerable Points (GVPs) becoming eyesores and causing nuisance across the city due to the open dumping of garbage, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has recognised the seriousness of the issue and proposed a priority plan to tackle it. The proliferation of GVPs at every nook and corner of the city is not only inconveniencing citizens but also tarnishing the city’s image.

To combat this problem, tricycles and wheelbarrows will make a comeback in a significant way. The GHMC has decided to procure 1,500 tricycles and an equal number of wheelbarrows to be distributed among the sanitation worker groups in all 30 circles across the six GHMC zones. These vehicles will be used to collect and transport the swept garbage, eliminating the need for dumping at GVPs.

The GHMC will allocate Rs 3.69 crore for the procurement of 1,500 tricycles, with each tricycle costing approximately Rs 24,600. Additionally, 1,500 wheelbarrows will be procured at an estimated cost of Rs 1.25 crore, with each wheelbarrow priced at Rs 8,350. The tricycles will have a sturdy bar frame, with the rider positioned in the front. They will feature big hubs with sealed bearings and a minimum axle load-bearing capacity of 400 kg.

Additionally, they will be partitioned and colour-coded, with green for wet waste and blue for dry waste.

The wheelbarrows, designed for collecting sweeping garbage, will have supporting handles on both sides and two wheels connected by an axle.

They will be capable of carrying a maximum load of 150 kg. The distribution of tricycles and wheelbarrows will be as follows: L B Nagar Zone: Kapra Circle (50), Uppal (50), Hayathnagar (50), L B Nagar (50), and Saroornagar (50), totalling 250 in the zone. Charminar Zone: Malakpet (50), Santosh Nagar (50), Chandrayangutta (50), Charminar (50), Falaknuma (50), and Rajendernagar (50), totalling 300. Khairatabad Zone: Mehdipatnam (50), Karwan (50), Goshamahal (50), Khairathabad (50), and Jubilee Hills (50), totaling 250. Serilingampally Zone: Yousufguda (50), Serilingampally (50), Chandanagar (50), RC Puram and Patancheru (50), totaling 200. Kukatpally Zone: Moosapet (50), Kukatpally (50), Quthbullapur (50), Gajularamaram (50), and Alwal (50), totaling 250. Secunderabad Zone: Musheerabad (50), Amberpet (50), Malkajgiri (50), Secunderabad (50), and Begumpet (50), totalling 250 tricycles and wheelbarrows.

