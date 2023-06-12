Shamshabad police take over Apsara murder case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The murder case in which a priest killed her paramour in Saroornagar has been transferred from RGIA police to Shamshabad police for further investigation. The police said they have found evidence that the accused priest Sai Krishna killed Apsara and disposed of her body in a manhole in Saroornagar.

Due to jurisdictional reasons, the case was handed over to Samshabad police, who will now proceed with the investigation, including the custody of the accused.

There have been allegations that the accused had an associate named Sunil, who also went missing on the same day Apsara was killed. However, the RGIA police stated that there is no evidence so far to suggest the involvement of another person in the case. CCTV footage near the manhole, where the victim’s body was dumped, only shows the accused.

Police said that Apsara was previously married and another man who had passed away. She and her family later moved to Hyderabad from Chennai where she got in touch with the accused. There have been conflicting statements about Apsara’s marriage, and the authenticity of the wedding pictures circulating on social media is yet to be verified. The Shamshabad police will provide further clarification on the complexities surrounding this brutal murder.

