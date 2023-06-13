Home Cities Hyderabad

Cyberabad cops bust 3 interstate drug operations, arrest 8

In a separate raid conducted by the Shamshabad police and Rajendranagar SOT, Pradip Fakira Sirasat and Anil Shyamrao Salve, hailing from Maharashtra, were arrested.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad (Law and Order) police, along with the Special Operations Team (SOT), carried out a series of raids and seized `2 crore worth of ganja. The contraband was being transported from Odisha to various locations through Hyderabad. Eight offenders were arrested during the operation, some of whom were found to be involved in other cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The suppliers and receivers in Maharashtra are yet to be identified.

According to Cyberabad Commissioner of Police, Stephen Raveendra, “The SOT Balanagar, along with Jeedimetla police, apprehended two interstate drug peddlers, Jeevan Singh Nain and Golu Ankith Singh, who were transporting ganja from Odisha to Maharashtra. The teams seized 758 kg of ganja, one DCM vehicle, and two mobile phones. One supplier from Odisha and one receiver from Maharashtra are currently on the run.”

Smuggling ganja from Agency areas
In a separate raid conducted by the Shamshabad police and Rajendranagar SOT, Pradip Fakira Sirasat and Anil Shyamrao Salve, hailing from Maharashtra, were arrested. These individuals were involved in smuggling illicit ganja from the Agency area to Odisha, followed by the Beed district in Maharashtra, with the aim of making quick money. Bhahu Sahib Piraji Salve, Kamal Shivaji Kande, and Shantha Bhai Pandi were also arrested as part of the illicit drug transportation network, while Balua and Munna are currently absconding.

In another incident, Madhapur SOT and Chandanagar police arrested Shivaji Kashinath Chowhan from Karnataka. The accused was working as a mason at various construction sites and selling ganja to customers procured from one supplier Kantia from Medak.  In total, eight offenders were apprehended in connection with these three incidents and charged under the NDPS Act. 

