Exploring the boundless realm of digital art

Raunak Kumar By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the realm of art, traditional art has held a special place in our hearts, invoking feelings of awe and admiration when we witness a beautifully painted canvas or an exquisitely sculpted masterpiece. Yet, in the era of digitisation, art has transcended its physical limitations, opening doors to new avenues of expression.

In the digital art world, artists have rich avenues to express their creativity. Digital painting, generative art, motion graphics, graphic design, and digital photography are revolutionising the artistic landscape. Digital painting liberates artists from physical constraints, enabling experimentation with colours, textures, and brush strokes. Generative art explores the intersection of human creativity and artificial intelligence, generating unique and evolving visuals.

Motion graphics combine graphic design and animation to create immersive and dynamic experiences. The graphic design utilises typography, images, and layouts to communicate messages effectively and aesthetically. Digital photography empowers photographers to capture, enhance, and transform images with unprecedented control. Together, these digital art forms push the boundaries of creativity, offering limitless possibilities for artists to express themselves in the digital realm.

Akhil Ajmera, a graphic designer who works as a freelancer, says, “I have been practicing graphic design since 2019. I use software like Adobe Photoshop, Adobe After Effects, and Adobe Illustrator. I do it to express myself, but there are bright careers in graphic design. Everything around us runs on graphic design, from small shops in your neighbourhood to big brands; they need a graphic designer.”

G. Uma Maheswar, a digital designer who works as a freelancer, says, “I was a pencil artist before, shifted to the digital platform now. I use software like Adobe Photoshop, Adobe InDesign, and Luminar. Shifting was not easy because we needed the costliest compatible devices, but yes, alternatives exist. Now I have more options to enhance and transform the projects.”

On asking Akhil and Maheswar about the clients for their artwork, both said, “As artists, we require both admirers and clients for our artwork to thrive. As newcomers in the digital art realm, acquiring their initial clients proved challenging. Nevertheless, thanks to positive word-of-mouth and their active presence on social media, we now enjoy a steady stream of clients.”

The world of digital art offers endless possibilities for artists to explore and innovate. As technology advances, digital art artists will continue to push boundaries, redefine traditional practices, and create immersive and awe-inspiring visual experiences that captivate and inspire audiences worldwide.

