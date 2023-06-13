Free notebooks to benefit 24 lakh students: Sabitha Indra Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy on Monday announced that 24 lakh students in the State will benefit from the decision to provide free notebooks. She mentioned that Rs 60 crore will be allocated for notebooks, while the State government has already spent Rs 200 crore on textbooks. Last year, Rs 132 crore were spent on textbook distribution, she added.

The minister was speaking at the Badi Bata, a special enrollment drive held at the Zilla Parishad Girls’ School in Raviryal, Rangareddy district. Welcoming the students on their first day of school, she distributed educational tablets to newly admitted students.

During her speech, Sabitha highlighted the bridge course being provided to students who need assistance in foundational subjects. “The absence of proper education in English medium schools was a reason why students were not opting for government schools. Since last year, the government has introduced English medium instruction from Classes 1 to 8. This year, it will be extended to Class 9 as well,” she stated.

The minister also revealed that, as per the chief minister’s instructions, free workbooks will be distributed to primary school students and notebooks to high school students on June 20, which coincides with Education Day, celebrated as part of the State’s decennial celebrations. Additionally, bilingual textbooks will be provided to all students in the State. On the same day, two pairs of uniforms will be given to every government school student, amounting to a total cost of Rs 150 crore.

Sabitha Reddy announced the launching of 1,000 schools on Education Day, where 12 sections have already been completed as part of the Mana Ooru - Mana Badi programme. She urged local representatives to take the lead in implementing infrastructure improvements to make schools akin to temples. She expressed hope for an uninterrupted academic year ahead.

HYDERABAD: Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy on Monday announced that 24 lakh students in the State will benefit from the decision to provide free notebooks. She mentioned that Rs 60 crore will be allocated for notebooks, while the State government has already spent Rs 200 crore on textbooks. Last year, Rs 132 crore were spent on textbook distribution, she added. The minister was speaking at the Badi Bata, a special enrollment drive held at the Zilla Parishad Girls’ School in Raviryal, Rangareddy district. Welcoming the students on their first day of school, she distributed educational tablets to newly admitted students. During her speech, Sabitha highlighted the bridge course being provided to students who need assistance in foundational subjects. “The absence of proper education in English medium schools was a reason why students were not opting for government schools. Since last year, the government has introduced English medium instruction from Classes 1 to 8. This year, it will be extended to Class 9 as well,” she stated.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The minister also revealed that, as per the chief minister’s instructions, free workbooks will be distributed to primary school students and notebooks to high school students on June 20, which coincides with Education Day, celebrated as part of the State’s decennial celebrations. Additionally, bilingual textbooks will be provided to all students in the State. On the same day, two pairs of uniforms will be given to every government school student, amounting to a total cost of Rs 150 crore. Sabitha Reddy announced the launching of 1,000 schools on Education Day, where 12 sections have already been completed as part of the Mana Ooru - Mana Badi programme. She urged local representatives to take the lead in implementing infrastructure improvements to make schools akin to temples. She expressed hope for an uninterrupted academic year ahead.