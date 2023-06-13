Home Cities Hyderabad

Free notebooks to benefit 24 lakh students: Sabitha Indra Reddy

During her speech, Sabitha highlighted the bridge course being provided to students who need assistance in foundational subjects.

Published: 13th June 2023 11:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2023 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

Children grin from ear to ear after receiving notebooks from Mangalore South MLA J R Lobo | EPS

For representational purposes only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy on Monday announced that 24 lakh students in the State will benefit from the decision to provide free notebooks. She mentioned that Rs 60 crore will be allocated for notebooks, while the State government has already spent Rs 200 crore on textbooks. Last year, Rs 132 crore were spent on textbook distribution, she added.

The minister was speaking at the Badi Bata, a special enrollment drive held at the Zilla Parishad Girls’ School in Raviryal, Rangareddy district. Welcoming the students on their first day of school, she distributed educational tablets to newly admitted students.

During her speech, Sabitha highlighted the bridge course being provided to students who need assistance in foundational subjects. “The absence of proper education in English medium schools was a reason why students were not opting for government schools. Since last year, the government has introduced English medium instruction from Classes 1 to 8. This year, it will be extended to Class 9 as well,” she stated.

The minister also revealed that, as per the chief minister’s instructions, free workbooks will be distributed to primary school students and notebooks to high school students on June 20, which coincides with Education Day, celebrated as part of the State’s decennial celebrations. Additionally, bilingual textbooks will be provided to all students in the State. On the same day, two pairs of uniforms will be given to every government school student, amounting to a total cost of Rs 150 crore.

Sabitha Reddy announced the launching of 1,000 schools on Education Day, where 12 sections have already been completed as part of the Mana Ooru - Mana Badi programme. She urged local representatives to take the lead in implementing infrastructure improvements to make schools akin to temples. She expressed hope for an uninterrupted academic year ahead.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sabitha Indra Reddy free notebooks24 lakh students
India Matters
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp