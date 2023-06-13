HMDA invites proposals for transaction advisor

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has decided to enlist the services of a Transaction Advisor (TA) for the purpose of selecting an independent engineer (IE) and safety consultant, (SC) as well as providing assistance to HMDA/HGCL until the Toll Operate Transfer (TOT) appointed date of the Outer Ring Road (ORR) project.

The TA will also provide assistance on various contractual matters related to the concession agreement, closure of existing contracts between the authority and contractors, review of financial closure documents and the handover of the project to the concessionaire.

According to official sources, HMDA has invited requests for proposals to engage the services of a TA.

The HMDA had previously appointed M/s Mazars Advisory LLP to assist them in selecting a concessionaire for the ORR project on a TOT basis. Following a competitive bidding process, the HMDA/HGCL awarded the ORR project to M/s IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited and executed a concession agreement with IRB Golconda Expressway Private Limited on May 26, 2023.

