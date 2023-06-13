Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad schools adopt safety measures amid concerns

Parents worried about kids’ well-being as mercury continues to soar

Published: 13th June 2023 11:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2023 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

A traffic cop welcomes the students back to the Government Public School, Irrum Manzil, as schools reopened for the new academic year after summer holidays across Telangana | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan

By Renuka Kalpana
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Parents have expressed concern over the health of their children amid searing temperatures as schools reopened after the summer vacation on Monday. In response, schools in the region are taking necessary precautions to safeguard the well-being of their students.

The Telangana government has not issued specific regulations regarding the handling of students during the heatwave. Therefore, individual schools are implementing measures to address the situation. Dr Skand Bali, principal of Hyderabad Public School in Begumpet, announced that they have opted for a phased reopening with truncated timings.

“We have decided to reopen the school in a staggered manner, starting with Classes 9 to 12 on June 12, followed by Classes 6 to 8 on June 15, and finally Classes PP1 to 5 on June 19. This approach allows for a gradual return to the school environment, giving students and staff time to adjust,” explained Dr Bali. 
He emphasised that this decision was made in the best interest of the children and that cancelling classes or delaying the school’s opening may not always be academically feasible.

In addition, teachers at Raj Bhavan Government School have instructed students to remain indoors during the afternoon break interval. Given the prevailing heatwave, the principal stressed the importance of staying inside the classrooms rather than going out to the playground for playtime.

With staggered reopening, truncated timings, and restricted outdoor activities during peak heat hours, schools are striving to ensure the safety and well-being of their students.

GOVT YET TO ISSUE ANY GUIDELINES
