Depressed over patriarch’s death, three of a family end lives in Hyderabad

The police investigation revealed that Ketha Surya Narayana, the family head, had passed away in April this year due to heart and kidney disease.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Depressed over the demise of the family patriarch, three women — identified as Vijaya Lakshmi, 55, his wife, and his daughters, Uma Sanjana, 29, and Chandrakal, 30 — reportedly took their own lives by hanging themselves at their residence in Bhavani Nagar, Old Bowenpally, on Tuesday. The women were natives of East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh. A purported suicide note found at the scene indicated that the women had been grappling with overwhelming depression after the demise of their family head. Vijaya Lakshmi, in the note, mentioned that ‘no one else was responsible for their actions’.

The incident came to light when a close relative, Sudhir Yellamilli, visited their house on Tuesday and received no response after knocking on the door multiple times.Growing concerned, Sudhir alerted the landlord and they forcibly entered the premises together. To their dismay, they discovered Vijaya Lakshmi hanging from the ceiling fan in the hall, while the two younger women were found in the bedroom, according to the police.

Trio attempted suicide in April, finds probe

The police investigation revealed that Ketha Surya Narayana, the family head, had passed away in April this year due to heart and kidney disease. Following his death, his wife and daughters had reportedly fallen into a state of depression. Even on the 10th day of Surya Narayana’s demise, they attempted suicide by consuming sleeping pills and insulin injections but were rescued by their relatives.

