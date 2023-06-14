Home Cities Hyderabad

Experts warn of delayed, weak monsoon in Telangana

The delay in rainfall can be attributed to factors such as heat waves, heat stress, and the complex interplay of planetary winds and ocean currents.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Meteorologists have issued a warning that the monsoon this year in Telangana is expected to be weak and delayed. The impact of Cyclone Biparjoy and the El Nino effect is predicted to slow down the progress of the monsoon over the country. As a result, Telangana may experience a deficit in rainfall, despite receiving stable rainfall in previous years.

According to experts from the Meteorological Department, the monsoon winds, which were initially projected to arrive by June 5th, are now expected to hit the State around June 16th. The delay in rainfall can be attributed to factors such as heat waves, heat stress, and the complex interplay of planetary winds and ocean currents.

“The consequences of a delayed and weakened monsoon can be far-reaching, affecting vegetation, forests, agriculture, and water resources in the State. Farmers may face challenges in protecting their crops without sufficient water facilities. Additionally, the variability in rainfall, extreme climatic events, and monsoon breaks brought about by global warming and climate change can disrupt the farmers’ crop cycles,” said Sai Bhaskar Reddy Nakka, an environmentalist.

Receeding groundwater

Groundwater depletion is another significant concern, underscoring the importance of conserving local water resources and bodies. Authorities and individuals need to prioritise drought-proofing strategies, mitigation measures, water harvesting systems, and the maintenance of watersheds.

According to a report from Skymet, arid conditions are expected to persist in Telangana until July 6. By June 15th, the monsoon rains are anticipated to cover Maharashtra, Odisha, half of Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Bihar, with a particular emphasis on the core monsoon zone of Chhattisgarh and East Uttar Pradesh.

