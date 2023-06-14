Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad sees warehousing transactions of 5.1 mn sq.ft

The Shamshabad and Patancheru clusters have observed almost the same trend in activity as compared with the previous year.

Published: 14th June 2023 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2023 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad recorded warehousing transactions of 5.1 million sq ft in FY 2023, witnessing a marginal dip of seven percent YoY compared to 5.4 mn sq.ft in FY 2022. However, despite the slight YoY decline in transaction volumes in the current analysis period, they are still higher than any previous period except FY 2022.

According to Knight Frank India Warehousing Market Report - 2023, the demand for warehousing continues to be dominant in the Medchal cluster, whose share has increased marginally from 60 per cent in FY 2022 to 61 per cent in FY 2023. The Shamshabad and Patancheru clusters have observed almost the same trend in activity as compared with the previous year.

Notably, three of the top five transactions in the Hyderabad market occurred in the Shamshabad cluster during FY 2023. The Patancheru cluster recorded a marginal increase in its share of transactions from 10 per cent in FY 2022 to 11 per cent during FY 2023. During FY 2023, land rates have increased significantly in the Shamshabad and Medchal clusters, whereas rentals have remained largely steady across locations in the three warehousing clusters.

Warehousing demand from the manufacturing sector is slated to increase considering many of the sectors that have been granted approvals under the PLI scheme will be based out of Hyderabad, and many global players in the mobile phone manufacturing and auto-ancillary space have signed MoUs with the Telangana government. The temporary dip in transactions from 3PL and e-commerce occupiers will not impact long-term demand prospects considering the popularity of online shopping and the need for last mile delivery is slated to continue.

Shamshabad Properties in demand

Comments

