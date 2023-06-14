RTA turns focus on school buses’ fitness; seizes a total of 57 vehicles in Telangana

Sunny Baski By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the reopening of schools, the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) has increased its scrutiny of educational buses that lack fitness certificates or necessary documents. In the first two days of school reopening, the RTA has seized a total of 57 school buses for operating without undergoing fitness tests. In Rangareddy district alone, 27 buses were booked for non-compliance with regulations.

N Praveen Rao, the Rangareddy District Transport Officer, told TNIE that fitness certificates expire on May 15 each year. After this date, bus management must carry out required repairs and ensure their buses are in proper condition before seeking renewal of the fitness certificate.

“Despite repeated instructions, many school buses continue to operate without the necessary documents. To address this issue, special teams have been formed to conduct surprise inspections and ensure compliance. These inspections will continue until all buses obtain valid fitness certificates,” added Praveen.

Out of a total of 22,900 school buses, around 15,000 have obtained fitness certificates so far, leaving approximately 7,900 buses still requiring tests. Buses that fail to produce the required documents will face fines, and in some cases, be seized.

School management is mandated to renew fitness certificates and fulfil certain requirements, including having a first-aid box, an attendant to accompany students, a driver with a valid heavy vehicle driving licence and an age limit of not more than 60 years. Additionally, buses must have a special window for emergency exit and carry a fire extinguisher.

Not only school buses but also any educational institution bus must renew their fitness certificates annually after inspection by the RTA. These certificates, along with registration papers, driving licences, and other relevant documents, must be carried by school buses at all times.

An issue of utmost importance

Earlier, TNIE had reported that 75% of school buses in Telangana didn’t have fitness certificates. The Hyderabad Schools Parents Association had expressed concern about students’ safety. They urged the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) to take this matter seriously and enforce strict inspections and safety standards. K Venkat Sainadh, the joint secretary of HSPA, had said that the fitness of school buses is a serious issue that requires immediate attention

