Transforming medical diagnosis using artificial intelligence

Raunak Kumar By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The healthcare industry has undergone a remarkable transformation in recent years, thanks to technological advancements, with artificial intelligence (AI) leading the way. CE speaks to medical practitioners to know more about the usage of AI in healthcare.

Dr Anitha Kunnaiah, Obstetrician & Gynecologist, Laparoscopic & Robotic Surgeon, sheds light on the transformative role of artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare, says, “Artificial intelligence in healthcare is groundbreaking and reshaping the way we diagnose, treat, and monitor patients, leading to improved patient care. It has transformed the field of gynecology, enabling advanced robotic surgeries. The robotic surgical system aids surgeons in overcoming human limitations and offers precise, minimally invasive procedures with 3D magnification. AI applications extend to various specialties, including cardiology, neurology, and pulmonology. Data handling and electronic health records have become faster and more efficient, ensuring patient privacy and security.”

On asking about patient acceptance and understanding of AI technology, Dr Anitha said, “Challenges arise in patient acceptance and understanding of AI technology as misconceptions exist about robots independently performing surgeries. Education and counseling play a vital role in addressing these concerns. Despite challenges, AI continues to advance healthcare by enabling early disease detection, better treatment outcomes, and convenient patient interactions through telemedicine. AI’s potential is vast, continuously evolving, and propelling healthcare forward.”

Dr Venugopal Pareek, Laparoscopic and Bariatric Surgeon, Care Hospitals, says, “AI comes into play, especially when we are doing the surgery with the help of robots. By using AI-enabled robotic systems like the HugoRAS robot, surgeons can eliminate factors such as hand tremors and indecision, resulting in more precise surgeries.”

Dr Pareek acknowledges that patient education is crucial to instilling trust and acceptance of AI technologies. While some patients prefer the human touch, many are open to embracing scientific advancements. On asking about the concerns related to data security and patient privacy because of AI usage, Dr Pareek said, “Concerns related to data security and patient privacy are addressed through stringent measures. The surgery recordings, stored in Google Cloud, are encrypted and accessible only to authorised personnel. The AI system also automatically blurs patient faces and ensures the privacy of sensitive information.”

