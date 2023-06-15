Hyderabad man held for posing as doctor

HYDERABAD: Gopalapuram police arrested an individual, Vaila Venkateshwarlu, who had been posing as a doctor and swindling unsuspecting victims of their gold and other valuables under the guise of providing medical treatment in a lodge here on Wednesday.
The investigation began after Nukulla Sujatha, a resident of KPHB Colony, filed a complaint with the police, alleging that a fraudulent doctor had taken her to a lodge for treatment and then absconded with her gold ornaments.
Promptly acting on the complaint, the Gopalapuram police and crime staff launched a thorough investigation and identified the accused. During the probe, police found that the accused had been engaging in various forms of impersonation, masquerading as a ticket collector and IAS officers.
The police received credible information regarding the whereabouts of Venkateshwarlu at the in-gate of Secunderabad Railway Station. Upon further questioning, the accused confessed his guilt in the case. The cops also seized 4.9 tulas of gold from him.