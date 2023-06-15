Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad man held for posing as doctor

The police received credible information regarding the whereabouts of Venkateshwarlu at the in gate of Secunderabad Railway Station.

Published: 15th June 2023 12:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2023 12:14 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Gopalapuram police arrested an individual, Vaila Venkateshwarlu, who had been posing as a doctor and swindling unsuspecting victims of their gold and other valuables under the guise of providing medical treatment in a lodge here on Wednesday.

The investigation began after Nukulla Sujatha, a resident of KPHB Colony, filed a complaint with the police, alleging that a fraudulent doctor had taken her to a lodge for treatment and then absconded with her gold ornaments.

Promptly acting on the complaint, the Gopalapuram police and crime staff launched a thorough investigation and identified the accused. During the probe, police found that the accused had been engaging in various forms of impersonation, masquerading as a ticket collector and IAS officers.

The police received credible information regarding the whereabouts of Venkateshwarlu at the in-gate of Secunderabad Railway Station. Upon further questioning, the accused confessed his guilt in the case. The cops also seized 4.9 tulas of gold from him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Doctor arrest
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp