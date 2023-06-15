Home Cities Hyderabad

‘Jealous’ brother-in-law admits to killing Sirisha

However, after a thorough proble involving multiple teams, the focus began to shift towards Sunil.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Vikarabad police have cracked the brutal killing of nursing student Sirisha. Cops said the husband of the victim’s sister, identified as Sunil, harboured a desire to engage in a physical relationship with her but didn’t receive a favourable response. Consumed by anger, he attacked her, stabbing her in the eyes and killing her as he believed she was exchanging text messages with another man.

The incident unfolded when the 19-year-old victim went missing and was later discovered in a pond two days later. Initially, the police considered various angles, including suicide. However, after a thorough probe involving multiple teams, the focus began to shift towards Sunil. When questioned, he confessed to the crime.

According to the police, Sirisha had been frequently seen using her phone, which prompted her parents to reprimand her. On Saturday, during an argument with her father, the accused became agitated and demanded to know who she was texting. Upset by the situation, she attempted suicide, but her family prevented her from going through with it. Subsequently, Sunil and his wife returned to their village.

However, they received a call informing them that Sirisha was reported missing and returned. Anil, having dropped off his wife, set out to search for Sirisha. When he discovered her at the Maisamma temple, he became angry. He forcibly dragged her towards a pond, assaulting her with a beer bottle and inflicting injuries on her body and neck. He also stabbed her in the eyes with the bottle before disposing of her body.
Anil then returned home, claiming that he couldn’t find her anywhere. Further probe showed that he wanted to engage in a physical relationship with Sirisha and marry her.

