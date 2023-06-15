Susheel’s paintings show Gandhi in abstract and contemporary style.

Shrimansi Kaushik By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Passion is a never-ending river from which one can drink forever. Konstantinos Kalaitzis is a name that defines what it means to be passionate about life. A native of Greece, he has visited India 45 times in the last 36 years and the knowledge, skills and resources that he has collected over time is unbeatable. From a collection of rare musical instruments to photographs and sketches that he himself made, at times with just a pencil on paper, he is a self-taught researcher whose wealth of knowledge could not be described in words.

“As a child, I used to sing Indian songs from Bollywood. At that time, Greek artists would put Greek lyrics with Bollywood music. That is how I became familiar with Indian music. Then one day when I was 11, my teacher had asked my classmates to draw maps and for some reason, I was asked to figure out the map of India,” said Konstantinos while talking about his fascination with India.

“I was also a huge fan of George Harrison from The Beatles, who had come to India to take sitar lessons from the renowned sitar virtuoso Ravi Shankar. My love for Harrison and curiosity about this country led me here in 1997. I also saw Ravi Shankar at a concert once and Kumar Bose was the tabla player. I started to learn tabla and sing Hindi songs,” he said.

There is no state or union territory in India that Kostas has not visited, including the islands and freezing mountains. He also has hand-crafted maps marking the places he has visited. He has a collection of around 180 musical instruments, including all the classical instruments, many folk and many tribal ones. These pieces will soon be exhibited in a museum devoted solely to Indian Musical Instruments in Greece. It will be the first Indian Musical Instrument Museum outside India.

Another fascinating collection he owns is that of rare pictures, sketches and sound samples, no less than 700 in number, collected from all over the country, about Indian classical and folk music, musical instruments, composers and poets and classical and folk dances of India. The book has recently been published in Greek with the support of the Indian government, on the occasion of 75 Years of Independence of India and the 200 years of Greek Independence. It is soon going to be published in English. The collection was even praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his radio broadcast, ‘Mann Ki Baat’ last year.

As a musician, he plays the percussion instrument tabla, sings songs in different vocal styles such as bhajan, ghazal and qawwali of North India and kriti of South India. “I have participated twice in ‘Island Tourism Festival’, which happens every year at Port Blair in Andaman. In 2018, I represented Greece, among other 155 countries and performed Mahatma Gandhi’s favourite song “Vaishnav Jan To” to celebrate his 150th birth anniversary. Then next year I was also invited to take part in the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj,” he said.

He has been spreading his talent and love for Indian classical, folk and devotional music in Greece and other countries through concerts and shows. “India is a miracle. I call India a planet because it is huge. If you travel to India, you don’t need to go to other places,” he said.

“Kostas and his wife Sathya, who is a museologist and doing her PhD in Greece, had contacted me in 2017-18 over email. They were looking for the rhythmic thumb rings known as Chindelu worn by Burra Katha performers and Sarada Rupa Katha performers. Recently, he had come to attend the G-20 summit in Chennai and wanted to meet some folk artists regarding folk instruments like Buraa Veena, Tittiri, Andelu of Koyyas. He then followed my address through Google Maps and came to meet me — a surprise for me! He showed the book he was working on during his 35 years of study. I got to learn so much about our own music and culture from him,” said Padmini, who is an independent researcher on Indian folk and performance arts and runs Sphoorthi, a puppetry theatre.

