Tollywood producer held with 83 grams of cocaine

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Police on Wednesday landed a major fish in their efforts to curb the sale and consumption of narcotics by arresting film producer Sunkara Krishna Prasad Chowdary while he was in possession of 82.75 grams of cocaine.

Rajendranagr police and Madhapur Special Operations Team (SOT), in their joint raid, also seized Rs 2 lakh cash and a Benz car from him. During the probe, police found that he was procuring the contraband from Goa from a Nigerian who is at large and brought it to Hyderabad for his personal use and also to sell it to his contacts.

In May, the police registered a case in Raidurgam police station after they seized cocaine worth Rs 1.3 crore from those who were involved in the racket. The police since then were tracking the movements of the main supplier. In the process, they arrested four persons who were procuring the drug from one Victor who is absconding.The police found that Krishna Prasad Chowdary was also involved in its illegal trade.

According to the police, he is a native of Khammam district and moved to Hyderabad after doing BTech. He entered the direction stream in Tollywood. He also acted as a distributor for two Telugu and one Tamil movie namely Sirimalle Vakitlo Seethamma Chettu, Sardhar Gabbar Singh, and Kanitan (Arjun Suravaram) respectively.

Supplied to celebs: Cops

The police said that Chowdhary could not make much money in Tollywood as he had expected and strayed into the drugs business to make big bucks in the shortest possible time. He started a pub in Goa in the name of OMH Club. He eventually began consuming drugs including psychotropic substances.He was also allegedly providing drugs to celebrities, the police said.

After incurring losses again in running his pub in Goa, he moved back to Hyderabad in April. He brought along with him 100 sachets of cocaine.Police apprehended him while he was selling the drug at Kismatpur X Road under the limits of Rajendranagar PS. The police seized 90 sachets weighing 82.75 grams of cocaine, net cash of Rs 2.05 lakh, four mobiles, and a Benz car from his possession, all worth Rs 78.5 lakh.

Police are digging for information from the WhatsApp groups in which he is a member.Police stated that this was a fresh gang which has been operating in the city for a couple of years and was using WhatsApp as their medium of communication.

Caught while peddling

Police apprehended him while he was selling the drug at Kismatpur X Road under the limits of Rajendranagar PS. The police seized 90 sachets weighing 82.75 grams of cocaine, net cash of Rs 2.05 lakh, four mobiles, and a Benz car from his possession, all worth Rs 78.5 lakh

HYDERABAD: Police on Wednesday landed a major fish in their efforts to curb the sale and consumption of narcotics by arresting film producer Sunkara Krishna Prasad Chowdary while he was in possession of 82.75 grams of cocaine. Rajendranagr police and Madhapur Special Operations Team (SOT), in their joint raid, also seized Rs 2 lakh cash and a Benz car from him. During the probe, police found that he was procuring the contraband from Goa from a Nigerian who is at large and brought it to Hyderabad for his personal use and also to sell it to his contacts. In May, the police registered a case in Raidurgam police station after they seized cocaine worth Rs 1.3 crore from those who were involved in the racket. The police since then were tracking the movements of the main supplier. In the process, they arrested four persons who were procuring the drug from one Victor who is absconding.The police found that Krishna Prasad Chowdary was also involved in its illegal trade.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); According to the police, he is a native of Khammam district and moved to Hyderabad after doing BTech. He entered the direction stream in Tollywood. He also acted as a distributor for two Telugu and one Tamil movie namely Sirimalle Vakitlo Seethamma Chettu, Sardhar Gabbar Singh, and Kanitan (Arjun Suravaram) respectively. Supplied to celebs: Cops The police said that Chowdhary could not make much money in Tollywood as he had expected and strayed into the drugs business to make big bucks in the shortest possible time. He started a pub in Goa in the name of OMH Club. He eventually began consuming drugs including psychotropic substances.He was also allegedly providing drugs to celebrities, the police said. After incurring losses again in running his pub in Goa, he moved back to Hyderabad in April. He brought along with him 100 sachets of cocaine.Police apprehended him while he was selling the drug at Kismatpur X Road under the limits of Rajendranagar PS. The police seized 90 sachets weighing 82.75 grams of cocaine, net cash of Rs 2.05 lakh, four mobiles, and a Benz car from his possession, all worth Rs 78.5 lakh. Police are digging for information from the WhatsApp groups in which he is a member.Police stated that this was a fresh gang which has been operating in the city for a couple of years and was using WhatsApp as their medium of communication. Caught while peddling Police apprehended him while he was selling the drug at Kismatpur X Road under the limits of Rajendranagar PS. The police seized 90 sachets weighing 82.75 grams of cocaine, net cash of Rs 2.05 lakh, four mobiles, and a Benz car from his possession, all worth Rs 78.5 lakh