18 from Uttar Pradesh & Jharkhand rescued, 2 traffickers held

HYDERABAD: In a joint operation, Anti-Human Trafficking Unit and Secunderabad Railway Protection Force (RPF) foiled a child trafficking operation, rescuing 18 victims from Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh and arresting two individuals.

Debashmita C Banerjee, senior divisional security commissioner of Secunderabad RPF, stated, “The operation led to the rescue of 18 child trafficking victims, who were being transported by 12 traffickers originating from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand. At Kazipet Railway Station, the RPF Inspector effectively coordinated with GRP, in collaboration with Venkateshwarlu, State Coordinator of Beti Bachao Andolan, and officials of Child Welfare Committee, DCPU, State AHTU, and Railway Childline. The victims were immediately attended to and subsequently handed over to the GRP.”

To combat the menace of human trafficking, the RPF, Secunderabad Division, has implemented several proactive measures. These include the deployment of additional personnel at railway stations, the installation of CCTV cameras for enhanced surveillance, and the launch of extensive awareness campaigns aimed at educating the public about the grave risks associated with human trafficking.

Moreover, the RPF has established a dedicated helpline (no. 139) for the public to report suspected cases of trafficking. In their efforts to combat this issue, the RPF has fostered collaboration with other law enforcement agencies and non-governmental organisations, jointly investigating and prosecuting trafficking cases. In 2022, under Operation AAHT, the RPF Secunderabad Division rescued 23 children and arrested six traffickers.

