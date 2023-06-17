Doctors treat youth with rare condition at SLG Hospitals in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 28-year-old youth from Palakollu in Andhra Pradesh underwent a complex and lengthy surgery at SLG Hospitals in Hyderabad to address a rare condition called malrotation, along with clumping of the intestines and other organs caused by tuberculosis in the abdomen, as well as appendicitis.

Malrotation is typically observed in neonates and young children, making instances in adults quite rare. It involves the rotation of blood vessels, leading to the cessation of blood flow, which can eventually result in the death of the intestines.

“In this particular case, we found that the appendix was positioned in the midline, while the small intestine, which should normally be on the left side of the stomach, was on the right side. Abdominal tuberculosis had caused the clumping together of almost all organs, including the large intestine, small intestine, gallbladder, and liver,” explained Dr Pavan Kumar, a consultant surgical gastroenterologist at SLG Hospitals.

A team of doctors separated and repositioned all these organs to their correct places while also removing the appendix. The surgery lasted for more than six hours and required meticulous attention to detail. Following the surgery, the patient was kept under observation and eventually discharged after a period of 10 days.

