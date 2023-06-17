Figaro’s Pizza: A slice of exotic deliciousness

Reshmi Chakravorty By

HYDERABAD: Figaro’s Pizza, a 40-year-old renowned American name in the culinary world which began in 1981 as the dream of two entrepreneurs, Corkey Gorley and Al Debacker in Salem, Oregon, the United States, who wanted to meet the needs of busy families has opened its newest pizza outlet in the heart of Hyderabad. American restaurant chain Figaro’s Pizza partnered with Ichakdana Food services to expand its presence in Hyderabad.

Situated at Plot 1, Survey 12, First floor opposite Google office, Kondapur, the 45-seater Figaro’s pizza is dedicated to delivering an extraordinary pizza experience that tantalises taste buds.

One can enjoy both indoor and outdoor seating. Sarvan Kumar Grandi, Area Developer Figaro’s Pizza, says, “We are delighted to bring Figaro’s Pizza to the vibrant community of Hyderabad. Our mission is to create a memorable dining experience that combines exceptional quality, exceptional taste, and exceptional service. We can’t wait to share our love for pizza with the people of Hyderabad.”

Our Figaro journey commenced with Masala Bread Sticks. The bread sticks were topped with onion, green chilli, coriander and mozzarella cheese. The green chillis added a nice spice hint. Next we had the classic sides of Potato Wedges served with marinara sauce and Chicken Wings.

We then focused our attention on Spicy Calzone which was brimming with flavours of onion, jalapeno, capsicum and olives. The star attraction was the Chicken Tikka Masala Pizza. The pizza base had a nice bite to it and the toppings were equally delicious. Last but not the least, Blueberry Cheesecake was the perfect ending to our pizza rendezvous.

