Hyderabad college denies entry to burqa-clad students

The incident took place at the KV Ranga Reddy Degree College for Women on Friday.

Published: 17th June 2023 04:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2023 04:58 PM   |  A+A-

Representational Image: Hijab-clad Muslim women in India. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: A college in Hyderabad denied entry to burqa-clad students and also warned them that they cannot appear for exams until they took it off.

The students alleged that the management asked them to remove their burqas and when they refused they did not allow them to sit their exams.

After 30 minutes, the management allowed them into the examination hall after they removed their burqas.

Reacting to the incident, state Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali said: "Some Headmaster or Principal might be doing this but our policy is totally secular. People can wear whatever they want but if you wear European dress, it will not be correct... We should wear good clothes..."

He also said that women should remain covered as much as possible and should not wear short dresses.

However, he said, "nowhere it is written that a burqa cannot be worn. We will take action".

