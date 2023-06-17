Priest who killed his paramour taken for scene reconstruction

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Priest Sai Krishna, who was apprehended for the murder of his paramour, was taken for crime scene reconstruction by Shamshabad police on Friday as part of the ongoing investigation of the murder case. The case, initially registered with RGIA police, was later transferred to Shamshabad police station. The motive behind the crime was Apsara's insistence on marriage, which led Sai Krishna to commit the murder at a Goshala. In an attempt to conceal the crime, he filed a missing person report, claiming that his cousin had gone missing. However, technical evidence pointed the needle of suspicion at Sai Krishna, who was implicated in the murder. Consequently, he was arrested and presented before the Rangareddy District Court. The court granted custody of the accused to the police for Thursday and Friday. As part of the crime scene reconstruction on Friday, Sai Krishna was taken to various locations to reenact the events. It was revealed that he had deceived Apsara by telling her they were going to Coimbatore before taking her to the Goshala in Shamshabad, where he committed the murder.