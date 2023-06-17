Home Cities Hyderabad

Priest who killed his paramour taken for scene reconstruction

As part of the crime scene reconstruction on Friday, Sai Krishna was taken to various locations to reenact the events.

Published: 17th June 2023 12:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2023 12:38 PM   |  A+A-

murder, stabbed

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Priest Sai Krishna, who was apprehended for the murder of his paramour, was taken for crime scene reconstruction by Shamshabad police on Friday as part of the ongoing investigation of the murder case. The case, initially registered with RGIA police, was later transferred to Shamshabad police station. The motive behind the crime was Apsara’s insistence on marriage, which led Sai Krishna to commit the murder at a Goshala.

In an attempt to conceal the crime, he filed a missing person report, claiming that his cousin had gone missing. However, technical evidence pointed the needle of suspicion at Sai Krishna, who was implicated in the murder. Consequently, he was arrested and presented before the Rangareddy District Court. The court granted custody of the accused to the police for Thursday and Friday.

As part of the crime scene reconstruction on Friday, Sai Krishna was taken to various locations to reenact the events. It was revealed that he had deceived Apsara by telling her they were going to Coimbatore before taking her to the Goshala in Shamshabad, where he committed the murder.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Priest Sai Krishna murder case crime scene reconstruction
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp