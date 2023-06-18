Forced to remove burqa before exam, allege students of KV Ranga Reddy College in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several female students of KV Ranga Reddy College in Santosh Nagar alleged that they were asked to remove burqas before entering the exam hall on Saturday. The incident resulted in a brief commotion near the college. The students and their parents expressed anger over the move.

The girl students later staged a protest against the college administration, claiming that they were compelled to remove their burqas to write their exams.

One of the girls told the media, “We were forced to remove the burqa and were asked to wear it after leaving the exam hall.”

She also mentioned that an announcement was made during the first paper regarding this issue. During the second paper, the security staff at the college entrance refused entry to candidates wearing burqas.

Telangana Home Minister, Mohammed Mahmood Ali, responded to the allegations, emphasising the State’s commitment to secularism. He stated, “Everyone has the right to wear what they want.

However, it is important to respect the dress practices of Hinduism or Islam rather than adopting European culture. We should uphold our dressing culture, particularly of women, as much as possible. We will investigate the matter and take appropriate action.” The minister was speaking with the reporters in Azampura.

HYDERABAD: Several female students of KV Ranga Reddy College in Santosh Nagar alleged that they were asked to remove burqas before entering the exam hall on Saturday. The incident resulted in a brief commotion near the college. The students and their parents expressed anger over the move. The girl students later staged a protest against the college administration, claiming that they were compelled to remove their burqas to write their exams. One of the girls told the media, “We were forced to remove the burqa and were asked to wear it after leaving the exam hall.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); She also mentioned that an announcement was made during the first paper regarding this issue. During the second paper, the security staff at the college entrance refused entry to candidates wearing burqas. Telangana Home Minister, Mohammed Mahmood Ali, responded to the allegations, emphasising the State’s commitment to secularism. He stated, “Everyone has the right to wear what they want. However, it is important to respect the dress practices of Hinduism or Islam rather than adopting European culture. We should uphold our dressing culture, particularly of women, as much as possible. We will investigate the matter and take appropriate action.” The minister was speaking with the reporters in Azampura.