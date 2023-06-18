G20 event of agriculture ministers concludes in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Agriculture Working Group (AWG) meetings, held in Hyderabad as part of the G20 events, concluded on Saturday after three days of productive discussions.

Participants from G20 member countries and other invited nations commended India for its noteworthy initiatives, such as the Deccan High-Level Principles on Food Security and Nutrition 2023 and the 12th G20 MACS international initiative for research on millet and other grains, aimed at enhancing global food security.

During the deliberations, a consensus was reached, and an output document and ‘chair’s summary’ were adopted. The agriculture ministers of G20 countries expressed their commitment to the principles of food security and nutrition. They pledged to increase multi-sectoral humanitarian aid to countries and populations facing vulnerable situations, including crises and conflicts. Additionally, they agreed to promote policies and programmes that focus on sustainable food production and offer support to net food-importing developing countries.

During the event, Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Narendra Singh Tomar, addressed the media and highlighted that the outcome document would be discussed in subsequent Prime Ministers’ meetings.

Tomar also mentioned that a plan had been prepared to address the challenges faced by the agriculture sector, particularly regarding food security and nutrition, digital agriculture, the inclusion of various sections in the food value chain, and other pertinent issues.

As many as 200 delegates, including 40 agriculture ministers from various countries and representatives of international organisations, participated in a technical excursion to the INCAR-IIMR (Indian Institute of Millets Research).

