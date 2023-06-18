Home Cities Hyderabad

Schoolgirls to benefit from UNESCO campaign in Hyderabad

As part of the campaign, Unesco India has collaborated with Procter & Gamble’s (P&G) Whisper to develop five teaching-learning modules.

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Collaborates with UNESCO to launch Menstrual Health and Hygiene Campaign in Hyderabad. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: UNESCO India is set to launch a comprehensive campaign aimed at raising awareness about menstrual health and hygiene management, specifically targeting school girls in Hyderabad.

The campaign was announced during an event organised by the Gender Equality and Integrated Holistic Health Working Groups of C20 India, held at the BM Birla Science Museum on Saturday. UNESCO has partnered with Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham to spearhead this initiative.

As part of the campaign, UNESCO India has collaborated with Procter & Gamble’s (P&G) Whisper to develop five teaching-learning modules. These modules address the diverse challenges associated with menstrual health and hygiene management, encompassing topics such as disability, gender, educators, young adults and nutrition.

According to the National Survey and Gap Analysis report on Menstrual Health and Hygiene Management conducted by UNESCO and P&G, it was revealed that in impoverished urban areas, 50 per cent of adolescent girls (aged 15 to 19) lack access to hygienic methods for managing their periods.

However, economically developed States like Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and the union territory of Delhi have shown a higher adoption rate of hygienic methods.

Dr Huma Masood, the gender specialist at UNESCO New Delhi Multisectoral Regional Office, said, “We combine education and advocacy to empower every learner and menstruator, as 23 million girls drop out annually due to lack of proper facilities and information.” 

She highlighted that their teaching-learning modules cover various areas with the aim to eliminate stigma and biases through dialogue and create a path towards a brighter future for all menstruators. The event witnessed an attendance of over 220 individuals, including girl students, teachers from various schools in Hyderabad, and representatives from civil society organisations. 

UNESCO showcased a collection of impactful short films during the event, highlighting various aspects of menstrual health and hygiene management. These films provided insights into the diverse experiences and perspectives on this crucial topic, representing seven different States in India.

The objective was to effectively address barriers and reduce the stigma associated with menstruation. Additionally, an empowering “Pride of Period Anthem” was unveiled as a symbol of empowerment, fostering a more promising and inclusive future for all menstruating individuals.

