Home Cities Hyderabad

Technology key to defence preparedness: President Droupadi Murmu

During the parade, the cadets presented the President with a ‘Rashtriya Salute’ and were subsequently adorned with ‘wings’ and ‘brevets’ on their chests by her.

Published: 18th June 2023 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2023 02:25 PM   |  A+A-

President Droupadi Murmu reviews the Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal. (Photo | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan, EPS)

President Droupadi Murmu reviews the Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal. (Photo | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: President Droupadi Murmu says the induction of Rafale jets, Apache and Chinook copters bolstered India’s operational abilities. The Head of State is hopeful that more women officers  will don fatigues of the Indian Air Force in the near future

President Murmu said the ability to absorb technology at a rapid pace will be essential for defence preparedness on land, sea and air. She was the chief guest at the Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) held at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal on Saturday, which marked the successful completion of the pre-commissioning training of flight cadets of various branches of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

During the parade, the cadets presented the President with a ‘Rashtriya Salute’ and were subsequently adorned with ‘wings’ and ‘brevets’ on their chests by her. In her address, President Murmu commended the IAF for its readiness to face the challenges of a high-tech war in a network-centric future battle space.

She said the modernisation efforts of the IAF, including the induction of Rafale jets, Apache attack helicopters and Chinook heavy-lift helicopters, have bolstered the country’s operational capabilities. Noting the increasing presence of women officers in all roles and branches, including fighter pilots, she expressed confidence that their numbers would continue to rise.

President Murmu fondly recalled her exhilarating flight experience in a Sukhoi 30 MKI plane, reaching a speed of 800 kmph between the Brahmaputra and Tejpur villages, during which she enjoyed a breathtaking view of the Himalayas.

She encouraged the newly commissioned officers, stating, “You will no longer be the boys and girls who came to this academy as trainees. Now you are going to be officers ready to face challenges and take up responsibilities, imbibing the spirit of the IAF’s motto ‘touch the sky with glory,’ and living up to the expectations the nation has from all of you.” 

She wished them a rewarding and fulfilling career with a bright future. President Murmu also praised the IAF’s contribution to human intelligence, assistance and disaster relief. She recounted the force’s defence of the country against a hostile neighbour in 1948, 1965, and 1971, as well as its valiant efforts during the Kargil War and the destruction of terror hideouts in Balakot. Highlighting the recent evacuation and airlifting of 600 people from a hostile environment in Kabul, she lauded the Indian Air Force for its exemplary capabilities.

The first batch of Agniveer graduates performs the passing out parade at the 1 EME Centre in Secunderabad. (Photo | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan, EPS)

During the ceremony, President Murmu presented the prestigious ‘Sword of Honour’ and the ‘President’s Plaque’ to Flying Officer Nitesh Jhakar, who achieved the top position in the order of merit. Flying Officer Manisha Yadav also received the President’s Plaque.

The parade was followed by captivating aerobatic displays, including performances by a Pilatus PC-7 trainer aircraft, a flypast by a formation of PC-7s, aerobatics by Sukhoi-30s, a synchronised aerial display by the helicopter display team ‘Sarang’, and the Surya Kiran aerobatic team. Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy, Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod, and others also attended the event.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
President Droupadi Murmu Indian Air Force technology defence preparedness
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp