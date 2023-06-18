Technology key to defence preparedness: President Droupadi Murmu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: President Droupadi Murmu says the induction of Rafale jets, Apache and Chinook copters bolstered India’s operational abilities. The Head of State is hopeful that more women officers will don fatigues of the Indian Air Force in the near future

I am happy to note that our Air Force is taking steps to be ever-ready, especially future-ready keeping in view the overall security scenario including the challenges of fighting a high technology war in a network-centric future battle space. pic.twitter.com/zspbD5bhsI — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 17, 2023

President Murmu said the ability to absorb technology at a rapid pace will be essential for defence preparedness on land, sea and air. She was the chief guest at the Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) held at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal on Saturday, which marked the successful completion of the pre-commissioning training of flight cadets of various branches of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

During the parade, the cadets presented the President with a ‘Rashtriya Salute’ and were subsequently adorned with ‘wings’ and ‘brevets’ on their chests by her. In her address, President Murmu commended the IAF for its readiness to face the challenges of a high-tech war in a network-centric future battle space.

She said the modernisation efforts of the IAF, including the induction of Rafale jets, Apache attack helicopters and Chinook heavy-lift helicopters, have bolstered the country’s operational capabilities. Noting the increasing presence of women officers in all roles and branches, including fighter pilots, she expressed confidence that their numbers would continue to rise.

LIVE: President Droupadi Murmu reviews the Combined Graduation Parade at the Air Force Academy, Dundigal, Telangana https://t.co/k5XN4vNmvo — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 17, 2023

President Murmu fondly recalled her exhilarating flight experience in a Sukhoi 30 MKI plane, reaching a speed of 800 kmph between the Brahmaputra and Tejpur villages, during which she enjoyed a breathtaking view of the Himalayas.

She encouraged the newly commissioned officers, stating, “You will no longer be the boys and girls who came to this academy as trainees. Now you are going to be officers ready to face challenges and take up responsibilities, imbibing the spirit of the IAF’s motto ‘touch the sky with glory,’ and living up to the expectations the nation has from all of you.”

She wished them a rewarding and fulfilling career with a bright future. President Murmu also praised the IAF’s contribution to human intelligence, assistance and disaster relief. She recounted the force’s defence of the country against a hostile neighbour in 1948, 1965, and 1971, as well as its valiant efforts during the Kargil War and the destruction of terror hideouts in Balakot. Highlighting the recent evacuation and airlifting of 600 people from a hostile environment in Kabul, she lauded the Indian Air Force for its exemplary capabilities.

The first batch of Agniveer graduates performs the passing out parade at the 1 EME Centre in Secunderabad. (Photo | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan, EPS)

During the ceremony, President Murmu presented the prestigious ‘Sword of Honour’ and the ‘President’s Plaque’ to Flying Officer Nitesh Jhakar, who achieved the top position in the order of merit. Flying Officer Manisha Yadav also received the President’s Plaque.

The parade was followed by captivating aerobatic displays, including performances by a Pilatus PC-7 trainer aircraft, a flypast by a formation of PC-7s, aerobatics by Sukhoi-30s, a synchronised aerial display by the helicopter display team ‘Sarang’, and the Surya Kiran aerobatic team. Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy, Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod, and others also attended the event.

HYDERABAD: President Droupadi Murmu says the induction of Rafale jets, Apache and Chinook copters bolstered India’s operational abilities. The Head of State is hopeful that more women officers will don fatigues of the Indian Air Force in the near future I am happy to note that our Air Force is taking steps to be ever-ready, especially future-ready keeping in view the overall security scenario including the challenges of fighting a high technology war in a network-centric future battle space. pic.twitter.com/zspbD5bhsI — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 17, 2023 President Murmu said the ability to absorb technology at a rapid pace will be essential for defence preparedness on land, sea and air. She was the chief guest at the Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) held at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal on Saturday, which marked the successful completion of the pre-commissioning training of flight cadets of various branches of the Indian Air Force (IAF).googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); During the parade, the cadets presented the President with a ‘Rashtriya Salute’ and were subsequently adorned with ‘wings’ and ‘brevets’ on their chests by her. In her address, President Murmu commended the IAF for its readiness to face the challenges of a high-tech war in a network-centric future battle space. She said the modernisation efforts of the IAF, including the induction of Rafale jets, Apache attack helicopters and Chinook heavy-lift helicopters, have bolstered the country’s operational capabilities. Noting the increasing presence of women officers in all roles and branches, including fighter pilots, she expressed confidence that their numbers would continue to rise. LIVE: President Droupadi Murmu reviews the Combined Graduation Parade at the Air Force Academy, Dundigal, Telangana https://t.co/k5XN4vNmvo — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 17, 2023 President Murmu fondly recalled her exhilarating flight experience in a Sukhoi 30 MKI plane, reaching a speed of 800 kmph between the Brahmaputra and Tejpur villages, during which she enjoyed a breathtaking view of the Himalayas. She encouraged the newly commissioned officers, stating, “You will no longer be the boys and girls who came to this academy as trainees. Now you are going to be officers ready to face challenges and take up responsibilities, imbibing the spirit of the IAF’s motto ‘touch the sky with glory,’ and living up to the expectations the nation has from all of you.” She wished them a rewarding and fulfilling career with a bright future. President Murmu also praised the IAF’s contribution to human intelligence, assistance and disaster relief. She recounted the force’s defence of the country against a hostile neighbour in 1948, 1965, and 1971, as well as its valiant efforts during the Kargil War and the destruction of terror hideouts in Balakot. Highlighting the recent evacuation and airlifting of 600 people from a hostile environment in Kabul, she lauded the Indian Air Force for its exemplary capabilities. The first batch of Agniveer graduates performs the passing out parade at the 1 EME Centre in Secunderabad. (Photo | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan, EPS) During the ceremony, President Murmu presented the prestigious ‘Sword of Honour’ and the ‘President’s Plaque’ to Flying Officer Nitesh Jhakar, who achieved the top position in the order of merit. Flying Officer Manisha Yadav also received the President’s Plaque. The parade was followed by captivating aerobatic displays, including performances by a Pilatus PC-7 trainer aircraft, a flypast by a formation of PC-7s, aerobatics by Sukhoi-30s, a synchronised aerial display by the helicopter display team ‘Sarang’, and the Surya Kiran aerobatic team. Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy, Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod, and others also attended the event.