Protest held in Hyderabad against unrest in Manipur

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a show of solidarity with the Meitei community in Manipur, which has been in a state of turmoil over the past few weeks, the Hyderabad Manipuri Society organised a sit-in protest at Dharna Chowk near Indra Park on Sunday.

The protesters demanded that the Central government safeguard Manipur’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. They also sought steps to prevent the influx of illegal immigrants and narcotics into the State. They emphasised that it is crucial to acknowledge the losses suffered by both the Meitei and Kuki communities.

“The conflict between these communities has broader implications for the entire country,” the society said in a press statement. The hilly State of Manipur has been boiling with violence and unrest since May 3 when All Tribal Students Union Manipur (ATSUM) organised a solidarity march to oppose the Manipur High Court’s order.

The Manipur High Court had directed the State government to recommend the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes list to the Central government.

