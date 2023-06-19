Home Cities Hyderabad

Protest held in Hyderabad against unrest in Manipur

The protesters demanded that the Central government safeguard Manipur’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Published: 19th June 2023 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2023 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

People from Manipur living in Hyderabad held a sit-in protest against the recent unrest in their State, at Dharna Chowk on Sunday | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan

People from Manipur living in Hyderabad held a sit-in protest against the recent unrest in their State, at Dharna Chowk on Sunday | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a show of solidarity with the Meitei community in Manipur, which has been in a state of turmoil over the past few weeks, the Hyderabad Manipuri Society organised a sit-in protest at Dharna Chowk near Indra Park on Sunday.

The protesters demanded that the Central government safeguard Manipur’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. They also sought steps to prevent the influx of illegal immigrants and narcotics into the State. They emphasised that it is crucial to acknowledge the losses suffered by both the Meitei and Kuki communities.

“The conflict between these communities has broader implications for the entire country,” the society said in a press statement. The hilly State of Manipur has been boiling with violence and unrest since May 3 when All Tribal Students Union Manipur (ATSUM) organised a solidarity march to oppose the Manipur High Court’s order.

The Manipur High Court had directed the State government to recommend the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes list to the Central government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Meitei community ATSUM
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp