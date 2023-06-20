Chutney-nic jam or jam-ic chutney? 

Shrimansi Kaushik By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In order to celebrate US - India trade relationship, the agricultural department of US, under its initiative “Taste of America”, collaborated with ITC Kohenur in Hyderabad to present some fusion foods, which are essentially Indian foods made with American tree nuts and berries. CE speaks to USDA members and we also got our hands on one of their recipes

As part of their ‘Taste of America’ campaign, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) in India collaborated with ITC Kohenur in Hyderabad to present some of the most exciting fusion foods: Indian food items incorporating US ingredients. Here is an excerpt from our conversation with Mark A. Rosmann, Agricultural Attaché from USDA about health benefits and consumer preferences of US foods in India.

What kind of fusion food is being introduced under the ‘Taste of America’ campaign?

There is an increased demand for US food products in India, thanks to the increased bilateral agricultural trade. This includes the demand for vegetarian and plant-based foods to adopt healthy eating habits. Contemporary fusion foods, which incorporate distinct “Western” ingredients into Indian cuisines, represent a growing trend in India.

Recently, Indian chefs have expanded their offerings by creating fusion barbeque dishes, mithai (sweets), and other savoury foods. To align with this trend, the ‘Taste of America’ campaign has showcased the wide range of American food ingredients that can be used in preparing traditional Indian dishes. Such products have included, but are not limited to, US tree nuts (California almonds, California walnuts, California pistachios, Oregon hazelnuts, American pecans); fresh and dry fruits (Washington apples, US cranberries, US blueberries; poultry (turkey and duck); distilled spirits (bourbons) and various condiments and sauces.

How do the versatility and adaptability of American ingredients help Indian cuisine?

The Indian restaurant sector (HORECA) continues experimenting with high-quality imported ingredients and combining them with contemporary local cooking techniques. Restaurants routinely change their menus to attract a greater customer base, emphasising the well-travelled, young working professional demographic by offering a relatable and versatile fusion food experience.

This trend will continue to give opportunities for US consumer-oriented product exports, including tree nuts, fruits, and packaged/processed foods, among others, as these products are renowned for their quality, safety, and affordability, with many being adapted quite well to the Indian food experience. Products such as American cranberries, a high-quality fruit, whose sweet and tart flavour is a great addition to sweet and savoury recipes. We have seen cranberries used in biryani and pulao or blueberries used in Indian baking/mithai, kinds of pasta, and other dishes. US poultry also has a range of versatile products and recipes as well.

Could you tell us a little more about the health benefits of US tree nuts and berries?

In general, tree nut consumption has indicated positive health outcomes. Studies have suggested that consuming tree nuts impacts glucose modulation, body weight management, cardiovascular risk, inflammation, oxidative stress, cognitive performance, and gut microbiota. For example, walnuts are full of nutrients such as alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), a plant-based omega-3 fatty acid. Walnuts are also rich in protein, fibre, and magnesium. American pecan is a unique mix of unsaturated fats, plant sterols, fibre, and flavonoids, making it a healthy food choice. Cranberry juice is an excellent source of antioxidant vitamins C and E.

How do American nuts differ from those produced in India regarding quality or variety?

Quality is among the leading reasons for consumer interest in US foods. For example, California almonds are considered among the leading tree nuts in terms of consumption and the number one nut in new product introductions since 2006.

What benefits do Indian consumers derive from the availability of American nuts and berries in their local market?

Whether in the Horeca segment or at home, India’s consumption of gourmet products is expected to expand massively in the next decade thanks to rising incomes, urbanisation, and a shift in consumption habits, fueling demand for healthy, premium food products. The rapidly expanding e-commerce sector also distinguishes itself by offering high-value imported food products and innovative services. US consumer-oriented products are growing in demand and provide opportunities for US businesses. Indian consumers continue to be price sensitive and look for value and quality in their purchases. Retailers report that there has been a sharp rise in the demand for tree nuts and fresh fruits since the pandemic, which will continue to grow. In contrast to the past, consumers are now more willing to try new products, such as spices and condiments, thanks to greater international travel and the adoption of foreign brands to local tastes in their product offerings.

With increasing agricultural trade between India and the US, are we looking ahead to more such collaborations?

From tree nuts to poultry, fresh fruits, processed foods, alcoholic beverages, and many more, the United States is proud to offer India a tremendous range of safe, affordable, and high-quality foods. The USDA in India continues to advocate for the Indian government to reduce or eliminate trade barriers to support the consumption and demand of US foods.



This includes the demand for vegetarian and plant-based foods to adopt healthy eating habits. Contemporary fusion foods, which incorporate distinct "Western" ingredients into Indian cuisines, represent a growing trend in India. Recently, Indian chefs have expanded their offerings by creating fusion barbeque dishes, mithai (sweets), and other savoury foods. To align with this trend, the 'Taste of America' campaign has showcased the wide range of American food ingredients that can be used in preparing traditional Indian dishes. Such products have included, but are not limited to, US tree nuts (California almonds, California walnuts, California pistachios, Oregon hazelnuts, American pecans); fresh and dry fruits (Washington apples, US cranberries, US blueberries; poultry (turkey and duck); distilled spirits (bourbons) and various condiments and sauces. 