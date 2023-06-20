Premier Handball League: ‘Going to launch a Global team soon’

Reshmi Chakravorty By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Premier Handball League (PHL) which started some time back is gaining a lot of attention. CE speaks to Abhishek Reddy, owner of Telugu Talons about the game, prominence of handball in the state and more

Telugu Talons edged out the Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh to become the first team to qualify for the semi-finals of the Premier Handball League. Premier Handball League (PHL) is India’s highest-level professional Handball league. The league is an initiative between the Handball Association India (HAI) and Bluesport Entertainment Private Limited. Premier Handball League uses a franchise-based model. It is sanctioned by South Asian Handball Federation and affiliated with Asian Handball Federation. The first season is being held at Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium, Jaipur. CE speaks to Abhishek Reddy, owner of Telugu Talons (the handball team representing Telangana & AP) about the game, prominence of handball in the state and more.

What inspired you to buy a team in handball league?

Diving into the league business is about a heartfelt desire to boost sports in our region. Leagues can work wonders for sports; they shine a light on those sports that might have stayed hidden simply because they didn’t have the money to break into the mainstream. This whole effort acts like a big encouraging pat on the back for the sport, and I have a soft spot for the Telugu region in particular. It’s close to my heart to support the sporting community in places that could use a helping hand financially. Even a little bit of attention can make a world of difference to the athletes who put their heart and soul into the game, and I’m just excited to be part of that positive change.

How did you guys come up with the team name Telugu Talons?

It’s indeed a strategic choice to name the team “Telugu Talons”. By opting for “Telugu” instead of a specific city name, the team inherently embraces and represents the global Telugu community and embodies their competitive spirit. This cultivates a broader sense of belonging and identity for the Telugu people around the world.

Moreover, the choice of “Talons” complements the names of the other teams, such as Raptors and Black Hawks, which are also associated with formidable birds. Talons represent the essence of strength in these birds, as they are the primary tools for seizing prey. This symbolism is particularly apt for a handball team, where dexterity and strength in grasping the ball are paramount.

This is the first season of the league, what all had you kept in mind while forming the team?

Bringing in a foreign coach, like Fernando Nunes, to India is a calculated move that aims to infuse new energy and perspectives into the coaching ecosystem. Since many coaches in India have a background as former players, they come with their own set of strengths and limitations rooted in their playing experience. Introducing a coach from a different background can be a game-changer as I have seen in our volleyball team as well, where we introduced a foreign coach into the system. Also we have a well respected Ex Indian Handball Team captain, Sachin to help out our international coach as a back up for communicating with the players and to play the liaison on the ground.

In India apart from cricket, other sports don’t get their due. What’s your take?

Cricket is undoubtedly a mesmerising sport that has captured the hearts of millions, and rightly so. However, I wholeheartedly believe that there's room for so much more in a nation as vast and diverse as India, with a population of 1.5 billion. The country has the potential to foster an expansive ecosystem of athletes by embracing at least five team sports on a substantial scale.

Diversifying the sports culture enriches the nation’s athletic tapestry and provides myriad opportunities for aspiring athletes. As lesser-known sports step into the spotlight, the ripple effect is palpable. The viewership grows, which, in turn, catches the eye of sponsors who are instrumental in financially bolstering the sports.

And let’s not underestimate the importance of financial support — it’s the lifeblood that sustains the dreams and aspirations of countless athletes. Without it, the trajectory of sports development hits a wall. The athletes need the backing to hone their skills, to compete, and to ultimately excel.

What’s more, India, with its rich heritage and indomitable spirit, deserves to stand tall on the global stage. There are countries that have made great strides in sports by embracing a wide array of disciplines. It’s time for India to tap into its potential and leagues can be the catalyst. They provide a structured pathway, kindling passion, fostering talent, and fast-tracking the evolution of sports.

Where do you think the handball sport stands in Telangana & AP?

The Telugu states have been remarkable in leaving a huge mark both economically and culturally, in India’s journey of growth. However, it’s concerning that our region has been experiencing a slowdown in the sports domain. We do not have any native Telangana and Andhra players in the season 1 draft of handball, The story was similar for Volleyball. This is all going to change over the next three years. It’s imperative to address this because sports are not just games; they are reflections of a region’s vitality and sources of community pride. Introducing leagues and ensuring the presence of local teams from the Telugu states is a proactive step towards turning the tide.

Future Plans.

I am going to be launching a global team soon, will be sharing the news very soon. This will help create more opportunities on a truly global platform.

Telugu Talons’ next move is to get the word out about the sport and get more people to watch and love this awesome game. When more folks know about it, it’s a win for the super-skilled athletes because it opens up many doors and gives them more sports options.

The involvement of the corporate sector in supporting sports is a huge deal and can be a game-changer. They can be involved in supporting athletes through sponsorships, help us grow the sports through infrastructure development or even provide career opportunities for athletes and make a difference in the development of these athletes by providing financial stability.

HYDERABAD: Premier Handball League (PHL) which started some time back is gaining a lot of attention. CE speaks to Abhishek Reddy, owner of Telugu Talons about the game, prominence of handball in the state and more Telugu Talons edged out the Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh to become the first team to qualify for the semi-finals of the Premier Handball League. Premier Handball League (PHL) is India’s highest-level professional Handball league. The league is an initiative between the Handball Association India (HAI) and Bluesport Entertainment Private Limited. Premier Handball League uses a franchise-based model. It is sanctioned by South Asian Handball Federation and affiliated with Asian Handball Federation. The first season is being held at Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium, Jaipur. CE speaks to Abhishek Reddy, owner of Telugu Talons (the handball team representing Telangana & AP) about the game, prominence of handball in the state and more. What inspired you to buy a team in handball league? Diving into the league business is about a heartfelt desire to boost sports in our region. Leagues can work wonders for sports; they shine a light on those sports that might have stayed hidden simply because they didn’t have the money to break into the mainstream. This whole effort acts like a big encouraging pat on the back for the sport, and I have a soft spot for the Telugu region in particular. It’s close to my heart to support the sporting community in places that could use a helping hand financially. Even a little bit of attention can make a world of difference to the athletes who put their heart and soul into the game, and I’m just excited to be part of that positive change. googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1687167573941-0'); }); How did you guys come up with the team name Telugu Talons? It’s indeed a strategic choice to name the team “Telugu Talons”. By opting for “Telugu” instead of a specific city name, the team inherently embraces and represents the global Telugu community and embodies their competitive spirit. This cultivates a broader sense of belonging and identity for the Telugu people around the world. Moreover, the choice of “Talons” complements the names of the other teams, such as Raptors and Black Hawks, which are also associated with formidable birds. Talons represent the essence of strength in these birds, as they are the primary tools for seizing prey. This symbolism is particularly apt for a handball team, where dexterity and strength in grasping the ball are paramount. This is the first season of the league, what all had you kept in mind while forming the team? Bringing in a foreign coach, like Fernando Nunes, to India is a calculated move that aims to infuse new energy and perspectives into the coaching ecosystem. Since many coaches in India have a background as former players, they come with their own set of strengths and limitations rooted in their playing experience. Introducing a coach from a different background can be a game-changer as I have seen in our volleyball team as well, where we introduced a foreign coach into the system. Also we have a well respected Ex Indian Handball Team captain, Sachin to help out our international coach as a back up for communicating with the players and to play the liaison on the ground. In India apart from cricket, other sports don’t get their due. What’s your take? Cricket is undoubtedly a mesmerising sport that has captured the hearts of millions, and rightly so. However, I wholeheartedly believe that there's room for so much more in a nation as vast and diverse as India, with a population of 1.5 billion. The country has the potential to foster an expansive ecosystem of athletes by embracing at least five team sports on a substantial scale. Diversifying the sports culture enriches the nation’s athletic tapestry and provides myriad opportunities for aspiring athletes. As lesser-known sports step into the spotlight, the ripple effect is palpable. The viewership grows, which, in turn, catches the eye of sponsors who are instrumental in financially bolstering the sports. And let’s not underestimate the importance of financial support — it’s the lifeblood that sustains the dreams and aspirations of countless athletes. Without it, the trajectory of sports development hits a wall. The athletes need the backing to hone their skills, to compete, and to ultimately excel. What’s more, India, with its rich heritage and indomitable spirit, deserves to stand tall on the global stage. There are countries that have made great strides in sports by embracing a wide array of disciplines. It’s time for India to tap into its potential and leagues can be the catalyst. They provide a structured pathway, kindling passion, fostering talent, and fast-tracking the evolution of sports. Where do you think the handball sport stands in Telangana & AP? The Telugu states have been remarkable in leaving a huge mark both economically and culturally, in India’s journey of growth. However, it’s concerning that our region has been experiencing a slowdown in the sports domain. We do not have any native Telangana and Andhra players in the season 1 draft of handball, The story was similar for Volleyball. This is all going to change over the next three years. It’s imperative to address this because sports are not just games; they are reflections of a region’s vitality and sources of community pride. Introducing leagues and ensuring the presence of local teams from the Telugu states is a proactive step towards turning the tide. Future Plans. I am going to be launching a global team soon, will be sharing the news very soon. This will help create more opportunities on a truly global platform. Telugu Talons’ next move is to get the word out about the sport and get more people to watch and love this awesome game. When more folks know about it, it’s a win for the super-skilled athletes because it opens up many doors and gives them more sports options. The involvement of the corporate sector in supporting sports is a huge deal and can be a game-changer. They can be involved in supporting athletes through sponsorships, help us grow the sports through infrastructure development or even provide career opportunities for athletes and make a difference in the development of these athletes by providing financial stability.