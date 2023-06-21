Inflated power bills irk consumers in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The residents of Hyderabad are expressing shock and frustration over inflated electricity bills this month, which are nearly double their usual monthly charges. One consumer in Banjara Hills received a staggering bill of Rs 30,644 from May 4 to June 5. Among the charges, Rs 10,058 was categorised as advance consumption demand (ACD) charges, based on annual power consumption.

Mohammed Abdullah Rizwan, the consumer, said, “My average monthly bill is around Rs 15,000, but suddenly it jumped to Rs 30,000 with a Rs 10,000 ACD charge. Isn't this daylight robbery?"

Numerous consumers have reported receiving bills two to three times higher than usual, despite no significant change in their power usage. This issue extends beyond Hyderabad, affecting consumers in districts as well, who have experienced elevated bills despite limited power consumption over the past two months.

One consumer named Gowtham took to Twitter, saying even though he had occupied a 1 BHK flat for only 10 days while working from home, he received an electricity bill of Rs 7,298. He expressed frustration, stating that he had previously lodged a complaint about a Rs 5,000 bill the previous month, but no action was taken. Now, the same situation has repeated for the second consecutive month.

Adding to the astonishment, a consumer residing in the High Court colony of Uppal was issued an energy bill of Rs 7,97,576. This consumer mentioned that their monthly bills typically amount to less than Rs 300. When they raised the issue, they were advised to change the meter to avoid high power bills. Upon reaching out to officials for clarification, it was stated that the inflated bills were due to a technical glitch, which has since been rectified. A revised bill of Rs 905 was generated.

An official from TSSPDCL explained that the perception of higher billing was not accurate, attributing increased power consumption during summer, particularly from air conditioners, air coolers, refrigerators, and other electronic appliances. Additionally, power tariffs escalate as usage surpasses specific thresholds.

