Minor stampede at temple in Hyderabad, timely intervention saves lives

Published: 21st June 2023 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2023 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

A large number of devotees throng Yellamma temple in Balkampet to witness the Yellamma Ammavari Kalyanam on Tuesday | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Balkampet Yellamma Ammavari Kalyanam took place on Tuesday with a tremendous display of devotion, as thousands of devotees flocked to the temple to offer prayers to the goddess. The atmosphere was filled with devotional songs, and women dressed in traditional attire eagerly lined up to pay their respects.

While police had made special arrangements to ensure a smooth event, the overwhelming number of devotees proved challenging to manage. During the event, a minor stampede took place, resulting in a few individuals fainting. However, timely intervention by police and devotees saved their lives.

Discontent among the devotees was apparent as they had to endure long queues due to some VIP entries, including that of Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and other officials from the Ministry of Endowments. As part of the ceremony, Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav presented pattu vastralu (silk robes) to the goddess on behalf of the State government.

The festivities extended beyond the temple premises, with areas like Balkampet, Ameerpet, BK Guda, and Fathenagar adorned in festive fervour. The main event, the Kalyanam, took place under a large shed in front of the temple amid Vedic chants.

To maintain order and convenience for the devotees during the darshan, barricades were placed, and officials were instructed to address concerns regarding power supply, road conditions, and sanitation. Despite some challenges posed by the large gathering, the event continued to inspire devotees and foster a sense of spirituality and celebration.

