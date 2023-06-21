Under-construction flyover slab collapses, 10 construction workers injured

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A prefabricated slab of an under-construction flyover at the busy Bairamalguda at L B Nagar in Hyderabad came crashing down in the early hours of Wednesday.

Ten construction labourers were injured. Five of the injured are in critical condition and are undergoing treatment in a private hospital.

The slab crashed to the ground at around 3 am when the workers were asleep.

The injured individuals, all construction workers, have been identified as residents of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

The injured include Rohit Kumar, Puneet Kumar, Shankarlal and Ravi Kumar of Uttar Pradesh, Jitender Kumar, Hariram, and Vicky Kumar from Bihar. Gopalkrishna from Rangareddy was also among the injured.

As soon as the news of the incident reached the authorities, Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams rushed to the spot to evacuate the victims from the site.

LB Nagar MLA D Sudhir Reddy reached the scene and inquired about the accident.

The exact cause behind the collapse of the flyover is being investigated.

The flyover is constructed as part of the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) implemented by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

The under-construction flyover connects the Bairamalguda junction near L.B. Nagar with the Sagar Ring Road.

Reportedly, a major accident was averted as there was not much movement of traffic under the flyover at the time of the accident.

