Unlock your inner zen

HYDERABAD: As modernisation caters to all our needs virtually, the concept of “commercialisation” has been enabled. A swift nonchalant shift from real to reels has occurred over the past few years with the pandemic slithering into our lives. Popular culture was shaped by the increasing usage of social media and following its trends.

Similarly, yoga has evolved and become a significant part of pop culture. Yoga has assimilated into the fabric of contemporary culture, from celebrities embracing its physical and mental benefits to clothing lines and social media trends. Its broad appeal is proof of its lasting influence and power. America has been very keen on practising yoga and exploring different types of yoga like Hatha Yoga, Restorative Yoga, and Goat Yoga.

Yoga has clearly been a part of America’s popular culture with the rise of millions of yoga-related posts on Instagram. As the popular culture of yoga focuses on physical fitness and enhancement, does this conflict with the traditional teachings of yoga?

Accessibility is also crucial to spread traditional disciplines like yoga, says Dr Mani Pavitra, Founder of Fortune Academy.

“It’s important to remember that yoga encompasses more than just physical postures. Seeking a holistic understanding beyond social media is necessary to fully embrace the ethical, meditative, and spiritual aspects of yoga,” adds Dr Pavitra.

She further mentions that only with the help of this online platforms yoga is able to reach a wider audience and allow the practitioner to connect, learn and practice at their own pace. Of course, there is the commercialisation of yoga which focuses on physical fitness and appearances but there is also the scope for accessibility and there is no conflict with traditional teachings as this practice is the journey of small steps towards the bigger purpose and self-development.

Sharmila Taneja, a yoga therapist in the tradition of Viniyasa Yoga says, “When we practice yoga properly, over a period of time, we naturally cleanse ourselves at every level and discard the negativity”. While she says it is only natural to feel this way she also mentions that we must understand what it means to become humble and be aware of the ego.

"It is experiential but it is a journey, it doesn’t matter where and how we start this, eventually we are all on a bigger journey. Awareness and practice are the key," adds Sharmila.

“As long as what you do is beneficial, you’re on the right path,” opines Varsha CV, a yoga instructor in Mrukruthi Yoga Nilayam. However, she adds how the present yoga culture is not as accurate as traditional yoga. Now yoga revolves around fitness and we are far away from the aim of yoga i.e., liberation. Nevertheless practicing yoga helps us to fight the battles of life and mind,” concludes Varsha.

