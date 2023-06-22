‘I have been a fashion girl all my life’: Celebrity designer Mahima Mahajan

Reshmi Chakravorty By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Fashion label Gajra Gang by Nykaa recently unveiled their summer collection Enchanted Garden in collaboration with celebrity designer Mahima Mahajan. Over the years, Mahima has dressed celebrities like Jacqueline Fernandez, Kajal Aggarwal, Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Raashi Khanna and more. CE speaks with the designer about collaboration, the latest trends and more.

Tell us about your latest collection?

Whimsical and folkloric, Enchanted Garden draws inspiration from the eternal allure of nature, bringing to life our majestic vision through fashion-forward pieces. The ensembles are adorned with meticulous detailing, reflecting the designer’s commitment to craftsmanship.

One can find them in embroidered belts that elegantly enhance the spaghetti strap dresses, and fringe laces that embellish the golden neck and waistline, adding an extra touch of allure. Flowing ends ensure unrestricted movement, allowing the wearer to truly embody the freedom and beauty found within nature.

What about the idea behind the designs?

I have always found inspiration in floral aesthetics as they stem from my happiest memories with my grandmother. When we were conceptualising, the vision was to present a range that brings alive the grandeur of intricate traditional elements in Western silhouettes. I am really excited as this collaboration with Gajra Gang accentuates the charisma of the modern woman with whimsical prints that transcends contemporary designs.

How did you both collaborate?

Gajra Gang is a brand that has been focused on offering distinct contemporary Indian wear and trendy designs for a whole range of festive occasions, and my vision aligns with the brand in an effortless manner. If I have to say, the collection brings alive these two elements in an elevated, creative dialogue.

Our collaborative effort seamlessly celebrates the brand’s own irreverent and audacious spirit and each piece in the capsule paints a tale of untamed wilderness, enchanting gardens and the splendour of nature. The brilliant designs, fanciful georgettes, and graceful crepes for modern-day silhouettes, all come together in a collection that transports you to a natural wonderland.

What was the initial motivation to join the fashion industry?

I have been a fashion girl all my life. Ever since my teen years, I have been drawn to fashion, trends and designing are a part of me. The process of designing, planning and sampling new collections is the highest point for me, and it is something I am always looking forward to. This is just the beginning for me, I still remain convinced that this is just the beginning and I have got a whole lifetime to go. I am excited to see the direction and growth of the brand’s journey and hope to take you along with me on this journey.

Any wardrobe must-haves for women?

One must invest in classics with a contemporary touch. While choosing prints, it’s always better to opt for something playful that brings out character and style. A classic layover that can elevate a chic maxi or lehenga look or a bralet top that elevates the essence of an indo-western look. Keeping India’s seasons in mind, I feel that there have been two silhouettes that have sort of been classics. One is the saree; it’s been around forever, and it’s not going anywhere. And the second is the lehenga.

The moment you think about a wedding, that’s the first silhouette that comes to mind; a skirt, a blouse and a dupatta. It’s extremely flattering on the Indian body, and the best part is that you can do whatever you want with it — dress it up, keep it low-key!

What’s the latest trend in women’s fashion?

I strongly feel separates are making a comeback when it comes to silhouette revival and we will see a lot of returning trends like jacket lehenga, sequin, organza as well as completely new fashion statements like colliding colours, belt detailing, attached dupattas etc.

