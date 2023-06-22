Seven murders in 15 hours shock Hyderabad citizens

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as seven murders were reported within a span of 15 hours in Hyderabad, leaving citizens shocked. The victims include two transgenders in Tappachabutra, two persons in Mailardevpally, one person in Chaderghat, and a young woman in Narsingi, who fell victim to her relative’s deadly assault after rejecting his marriage proposal.

In Tappachabutra police station limits, the bodies of two transgenders, identified as Riyaz alias Sofia, and Yousuf were discovered. The duo had been brutally attacked with stones, sticks, and knives and killed during the late hours of Tuesday. Police personnel are scouring through CCTV footage in hopes of identifying the killers.

Investigators suspect a connection to a recent suicide case within the same police station’s jurisdiction. In a similar incident in Durganagar under the Mailardevpally police station limits, two homeless people were found brutally murdered, their heads smashed with a stone. A similar murder was reported from the limits of the same police station a week ago.

Meanwhile, in Chaderghat police station limits, two persons, identified as Akram and Shoaib, attacked and fatally wounded Yousuf, who was having dinner at the Savera Hotel. Yousuf had previously reported an extramarital affair involving Akram’s wife to the police. While Shoaib has been arrested, Akram is absconding. In Narsingi, a 21-year-old techie named Vasavi, hailing from Guntur, was killed by her relative Ganesh, 27, after she rejected his proposal. Narsingi police have launched a manhunt to apprehend him.

