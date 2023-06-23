Home Cities Hyderabad

GHMC’s ban on publicity material goes for a toss

The proliferation of these illegal materials, particularly large circular posters, has emerged as a hazard for commuters.

Published: 23rd June 2023 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2023 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

K Chandrasekhar Rao

Flexies of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao erected all over the city during the Telangana decennial formation celebrations | Vinay Madapu

By Navya Parvathy
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In stark violation of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMC) blanket ban on any kind of publicity material, the city seems to be drowning in hoardings, posters, banners and cutouts of political parties and individual politicians as elections approach. The ban came into force in 2015 following Kerala High Court orders.

The proliferation of these illegal materials, particularly large circular posters, has emerged as a hazard for commuters. Just last week, an unsuspecting two-wheeler rider narrowly escaped injury when a massive circular poster toppled near the Pragathi Bhavan, the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s camp office at Begumpet.

Despite numerous social media posts tagging the Central Enforcement Cell (CEC), the official e-challan system of the Directorate of the Enforcement, Vigilance & Disaster Management (EV&DM) wing of the GHMC, there was no response from the authorities.

However, the CEC exhibited swift action when a Twitter user alerted them the following day about an advertisement for a boys’ hostel attached to a tree in Narayanaguda. Within hours, the CEC imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the hostel for the unauthorised installation of banners and cutouts.

In response to queries, N Prakash Reddy, director of EV&DM, said that the responsibility for removing these illegal posters has now been transferred to the sanitation wing. Srikanth, the assistant engineer of CEC, said that a whopping three lakh challans have been generated thus far on the political posters, resulting in the collection of fines amounting to Rs 15 crore.

‘Rs 10 cr for laying new pipelines in J Hills’

HMWS&SB Managing Director M Dana Kishore visited the areas affected by the sewerage problem in Jubilee Hills and adjoining areas on Thursday. He announced Rs 10 crore for laying new sewerage pipelines in Jubilee Hills, KBR Park and Road No. 92.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation K Chandrasekhar Rao Kerala High Court
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp