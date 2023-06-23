GHMC’s ban on publicity material goes for a toss

Navya Parvathy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In stark violation of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMC) blanket ban on any kind of publicity material, the city seems to be drowning in hoardings, posters, banners and cutouts of political parties and individual politicians as elections approach. The ban came into force in 2015 following Kerala High Court orders.

The proliferation of these illegal materials, particularly large circular posters, has emerged as a hazard for commuters. Just last week, an unsuspecting two-wheeler rider narrowly escaped injury when a massive circular poster toppled near the Pragathi Bhavan, the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s camp office at Begumpet.

Despite numerous social media posts tagging the Central Enforcement Cell (CEC), the official e-challan system of the Directorate of the Enforcement, Vigilance & Disaster Management (EV&DM) wing of the GHMC, there was no response from the authorities.

However, the CEC exhibited swift action when a Twitter user alerted them the following day about an advertisement for a boys’ hostel attached to a tree in Narayanaguda. Within hours, the CEC imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the hostel for the unauthorised installation of banners and cutouts.

In response to queries, N Prakash Reddy, director of EV&DM, said that the responsibility for removing these illegal posters has now been transferred to the sanitation wing. Srikanth, the assistant engineer of CEC, said that a whopping three lakh challans have been generated thus far on the political posters, resulting in the collection of fines amounting to Rs 15 crore.

‘Rs 10 cr for laying new pipelines in J Hills’

HMWS&SB Managing Director M Dana Kishore visited the areas affected by the sewerage problem in Jubilee Hills and adjoining areas on Thursday. He announced Rs 10 crore for laying new sewerage pipelines in Jubilee Hills, KBR Park and Road No. 92.

