Serial killer behind Mailardevpally murders, say Hyderabad cops

Priya Rathnam By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The accused responsible for the recent double murder in Mailardevpally has been identified as a serial killer who has followed a consistent pattern in previous cases. His involvement was detected in a rape and murder case back in 2011. In recent cases, the accused’s motive was to target people sleeping on footpaths, kill them and rob their money and valuables.

Rajendranagar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) R Jagadishwar Reddy said, “The accused in the triple murder case (one of whom was found dead a week ago) has been identified as B Praveen, 34. He roams the main roads and streets late at night, specifically targeting individuals sleeping on footpaths with the intention of robbing them. He selects his targets and proceeds to fulfil his evil desires by brutally smashing their heads with granite stones while they are in deep sleep on the pavements.

After committing the murders, he steals their belongings. A week ago, he noticed a man sleeping near the Netaji Nagar railway track under the jurisdiction of the Mailardevpally police station. Observing that the man fell asleep quickly, Praveen slept beside him to check if anyone was noticing him. He then found a boulder, smashed the man’s head, stole some cash and fled the scene.”

After the police registered a case, an investigation was launched. While the case was in progress, two more murders occurred within the same police station limits, following a similar modus operandi. The investigative teams had a suspicion that the three murders were committed by the same person. The analysis of CCTV footage led them to identify Praveen as the suspect.

“On Tuesday late at night, Praveen targeted a man who was sleeping on the footpath near Sapna Theatre. As in previous incidents, he went and slept beside the man with the intention of killing and robbing him. He smashed the man’s head with an available boulder but found no valuables. He then proceeded to kill another man sleeping on the footpath at Durganagar X Roads, following the same pattern of violence, and robbed him of some cash before fleeing the scene,” the DCP added.

Praveen has been identified as a serial killer involved in a total of 11 cases in Mailardevpally and Rajendranagar since 2011. He has been acquitted twice and convicted five times, serving both fines and imprisonment. He spent approximately seven years in jail. He was previously convicted for a rape and murder case committed in 2011 but was released eight months ago following court orders. Although the accused has confessed to the three recent murders, he has provided tentative motives, claiming he needed money for drinking or expressing fear of succumbing to black magic.

